PC Gamer magazine's new issue is on sale now: Doom: The Dark Ages

Plus: Blades of Fire, Atomfall, Pax Augusta, Solasta 2, Captain Blood, Empyreal, Keep Driving, and much more!

PC Gamer magazine issue 408 Doom: The Dark Ages
This month PC Gamer delivers world-exclusive access to Doom: The Dark Ages, Bethesda's bombastic new FPS that sees the Doom Slayer rip and tear across medieval hell with an insane arsenal of deadly weapons and a brand new Shield Saw. And, for any gamer who is a long-term Doom fan, The Dark Ages sure feels like it is a return to the series' roots, with the Doom Slayer now less reliant on the balletic acrobatics of Doom Eternal, and more on hyper-violent ground-based combat. And, with more demons than ever, as well as a rideable dragon and super-sized mech to pilot, The Dark Ages is dialing the action up to eleven, too.

PC Gamer magazine issue 408 Doom: The Dark Ages

This issue also features another fantastic feature. As huge fans of both the Fallout and Stalker series of games, Rebellion Developments' Atomfall, an action-survival FPS set in the post-apocalyptic British Lake District, has got us seriously hyped. As such, we travel to Rebellion to go hands-on with the game for several hours, as well as interview the studio's CEO Jason Kingsley about this passion project. With great insight into the studio itself, as well as a game that could very well go on to become a cult classic, this is a must-read feature.

PC Gamer magazine issue 408 Doom: The Dark Ages

Then, in terms of previews, we go hands-on with the exciting new game, Blades of Fire, which brings God of War and Dark Souls together to deliver a third-person action-crafter where enemies can be dismembered in showers of blood. Epic! Plus, we also preview Jump Ship, Fellowship, Mecha Break, Overwatch Stadium, Solasta 2, Pax Augusta, Old Skies, Captain Blood, The Horror at Highrook, Empyreal, and Wheel World.

PC Gamer magazine issue 408 Doom: The Dark Ages

Then, over in reviews land, the PC Gamer team delivers our official verdicts on brand new first-person fantasy RPG, Avowed, as well as Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, Monster Hunter Wilds, The Roottrees Are Dead, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Cataclismo, Keep Driving and Synduality Echo of Ada, among other games.

PC Gamer magazine issue 408 Doom: The Dark Ages

All that plus a group test of six top external SSDs to consider when looking to expand your portable storage, a fantastic new budget build from the PC Gamer hardware lab, a reinstall of the now legendary fantasy RPG, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, the dramatic conclusion to our undead hero Mister Fibula's misadventures in our Divinity Original Sin II diary, a look at the superb Eye of the Beholder remake in the Neverwinter Nights game engine, a detailed analysis of the timed block mechanic in video games, a detailed guide to getting started in Monster Hunter Wilds and slaying beasts like a pro, an update on everything new in Total War: Warhammer III, a fresh dispatch from The Spy, a new case to be cracked for the PCG Investigator, Dick Ray-Tracing, and much more too. Enjoy the issue!

PC Gamer magazine issue 408 Doom: The Dark Ages

Issue 408 is on shelves now and available on all your digital devices from the App Store and Zinio. You can also order directly from Magazines Direct or purchase a subscription to save yourself some cash, receive monthly deliveries, and get incredibly stylish subscriber-only covers.

Enjoy the issue!

Robert Jones
Print Editor

