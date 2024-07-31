PC Gamer announces editorial staff changes and recent hirings

With a momentary lull in what's been a bustling year of happenings in the gaming industry, we wanted to take a moment to mention some changes to the PC Gamer team that we're excited about.

In the last few months PC Gamer has hired several new editors and elevated longstanding members to new positions. With these additions, in our more than 30 years as a publication, the PC Gamer team has never been bigger or more experienced. Some of these new faces and new roles will be helping to build new projects and forms of coverage that we're excited to unveil soon, and others are dedicated to supporting the craft and journalism that goes into the substantive news, reviews, editorial reactions, and other stuff that amounts to more than 800 stories per month (did you know we're doing some fun stuff on TikTok ?).

Notably, Phil Savage, a veteran editor with more than a decade of experience, becomes Global Editor-in-Chief of PC Gamer and will lead PC Gamer's editorial direction. Phil replaces Evan Lahti, who becomes Strategic Director.



Hardware

Dave James becomes Hardware Editor-in-Chief, leading work on PC Gamer's best-in-class buying guides and product reviews and wider coverage of tech

Jacob Ridley becomes Hardware Managing Editor, supporting PC Gamer's 7-person unit on this vital category

Nick Evanson joined as Hardware Writer

Andy Edser joined as Hardware Writer

Jacob Fox joined as Hardware Writer

Guides



Sarah James becomes Senior Guides Writer

Sean Martin becomes Senior Guides Writer

Kara Phillips joined as Evergreen Writer

News

Lincoln Carpenter joined as News Writer

Elie Gould joined as News Writer

Video & events

Jake Tucker joined as Editorial Director of the PC Gaming Show

Dave Jones became Video Producer

Paul Despawn joined as Social Video Editor

Leadership

Evan Lahti becomes Strategic Director, leading creation of new editorial franchises at PC Gamer and managing editorial processes

Phil Savage becomes Global Editor-in-Chief, handling the overall and day-to-day editorial direction of PC Gamer

Tyler Wilde becomes US Editor-in-Chief, overseeing PC Gamer's global news operation and supporting our 24/7 coverage