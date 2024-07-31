PC Gamer announces editorial staff changes and recent hirings
Meet our new Global Editor-in-Chief, Phil Savage.
With a momentary lull in what's been a bustling year of happenings in the gaming industry, we wanted to take a moment to mention some changes to the PC Gamer team that we're excited about.
In the last few months PC Gamer has hired several new editors and elevated longstanding members to new positions. With these additions, in our more than 30 years as a publication, the PC Gamer team has never been bigger or more experienced. Some of these new faces and new roles will be helping to build new projects and forms of coverage that we're excited to unveil soon, and others are dedicated to supporting the craft and journalism that goes into the substantive news, reviews, editorial reactions, and other stuff that amounts to more than 800 stories per month (did you know we're doing some fun stuff on TikTok?).
Notably, Phil Savage, a veteran editor with more than a decade of experience, becomes Global Editor-in-Chief of PC Gamer and will lead PC Gamer's editorial direction. Phil replaces Evan Lahti, who becomes Strategic Director.
Hardware
Dave James becomes Hardware Editor-in-Chief, leading work on PC Gamer's best-in-class buying guides and product reviews and wider coverage of tech
Jacob Ridley becomes Hardware Managing Editor, supporting PC Gamer's 7-person unit on this vital category
Nick Evanson joined as Hardware Writer
Andy Edser joined as Hardware Writer
Jacob Fox joined as Hardware Writer
Guides
Sarah James becomes Senior Guides Writer
Sean Martin becomes Senior Guides Writer
Kara Phillips joined as Evergreen Writer
News
Lincoln Carpenter joined as News Writer
Elie Gould joined as News Writer
Video & events
Jake Tucker joined as Editorial Director of the PC Gaming Show
Dave Jones became Video Producer
Paul Despawn joined as Social Video Editor
Leadership
Evan Lahti becomes Strategic Director, leading creation of new editorial franchises at PC Gamer and managing editorial processes
Phil Savage becomes Global Editor-in-Chief, handling the overall and day-to-day editorial direction of PC Gamer
Tyler Wilde becomes US Editor-in-Chief, overseeing PC Gamer's global news operation and supporting our 24/7 coverage
Evan's a hardcore FPS enthusiast who joined PC Gamer in 2008. After an era spent publishing reviews, news, and cover features, he now oversees editorial operations for PC Gamer worldwide, including setting policy, training, and editing stories written by the wider team. His most-played FPSes are CS:GO, Team Fortress 2, Team Fortress Classic, Rainbow Six Siege, and Arma 2. His first multiplayer FPS was Quake 2, played on serial LAN in his uncle's basement, the ideal conditions for instilling a lifelong fondness for fragging. Evan also leads production of the PC Gaming Show, the annual E3 showcase event dedicated to PC gaming.