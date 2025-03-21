Gabe Newell is hooked on Stalker 2 and once he's got the fourth ending (!) will 'figure out what I'm going to play next'

It's been one heck of a week for serious Valve news, thanks largely to founder Monica Harrington's new GDC talk about the company's early days. So I thought it was perhaps time for a palate cleanser: What's Gabe Newell up to?

Well, when he's not fighting off sharks in South Africa, or tootling around on one of his mega superyachts, Gabe remains just one of us. Remarkably, he also still monitors his email address and, every so often, replies to someone.

Reddit user Walrus6444 recently sent one such message, politely asking: "Dear Mr Gaben, what games do you actually play?" I think brevity might be one of the keys to getting Gabe's attention, because the Valve co-founder replied to assert his bona fides.

"Lately I've been playing a bunch of Stalker 2," said Newell in response. "I should get the fourth ending tomorrow, and then I'll have to figure out what I'm going to play next."

(Image credit: GSC Game World)

I haven't even finished Stalker 2 once, so Gabe is putting me to shame here. I'm not surprised he has the spare time to do it but I do hope that, when I'm 62, I'm still mainlining the good stuff like this.

No doubt Newell noticed a certain skeleton in Rostak's toxic underpass location. It's next to a shipping container, with a red crowbar propped up against it, and some familiar looking glasses.

