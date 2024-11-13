Mists of Pandaria Classic is coming summer 2025
Blizzard announced the natural next step for WoW Classic during the Warcraft 30th anniversary stream.
World of Warcraft Classic is going to Pandaria.
Blizzard's relaunch of the original 2004 World of Warcraft (plus some modern features) has been working through the MMO's 20 years of expansions—it's currently on 2010's Cataclysm—and it'll reach 2012 next year with Mists of Pandaria Classic.
What if Classic one day overtakes regular WoW and they have to start inventing non-existent nostalgic expansions to recreate? I feel like there's a Charlie Kaufman script brewing here.
For those who want to once again reset the clock, though, Blizzard also announced on today's Warcraft 30th anniversary stream that "all new, fresh realms" are coming to Classic on November 21, referred to as the "classic Classic experience."
Mists of Pandaria: Classic was of course expected—it's the next expansion to do. Less expected among the livestream's announcements were the surprise launch of Warcraft 1 and 2 remasters, and a big tease for the main WoW branch: player housing. (Which presumably will come to WoW Classic around 13 years from now. Mark your calendars!)
You can watch the full Warcraft 30th anniversary livestream below.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the '80s and '90s, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on early PCs. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now, and PS1 classic Bushido Blade (that's right: he had Bleem!). Tyler joined PC Gamer in 2011, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.
Player housing is coming to World of Warcraft after 20 years, though you'll have to wait until the next expansion: 'It's a tremendously large undertaking'
World of Warcraft's next major patch will let you drift in a car '4 to 5 times faster' than a normal ground mount, all while learning 'more about goblin culture than ever before'