Mists of Pandaria Classic is coming summer 2025

Mists of Pandaria Classic Announce Trailer | World of Warcraft Classic - YouTube Watch On

World of Warcraft Classic is going to Pandaria.

Blizzard's relaunch of the original 2004 World of Warcraft (plus some modern features) has been working through the MMO's 20 years of expansions—it's currently on 2010's Cataclysm—and it'll reach 2012 next year with Mists of Pandaria Classic.

What if Classic one day overtakes regular WoW and they have to start inventing non-existent nostalgic expansions to recreate? I feel like there's a Charlie Kaufman script brewing here.

For those who want to once again reset the clock, though, Blizzard also announced on today's Warcraft 30th anniversary stream that "all new, fresh realms" are coming to Classic on November 21, referred to as the "classic Classic experience."

Mists of Pandaria: Classic was of course expected—it's the next expansion to do. Less expected among the livestream's announcements were the surprise launch of Warcraft 1 and 2 remasters, and a big tease for the main WoW branch: player housing. (Which presumably will come to WoW Classic around 13 years from now. Mark your calendars!)

You can watch the full Warcraft 30th anniversary livestream below.

Warcraft 30th Anniversary Direct: Celebrations, Reflections, and a Look Ahead - YouTube Watch On