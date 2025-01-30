To celebrate Spider-Man 2 coming to PC, Marvel Rivals is adding a new Spider-Man skin, and saying fans are excited is an understatement

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is finally out today for PC, but for those of you who aren't really interested in the 2023 sequel but still want to celebrate, boy, does Marvel Rivals have news for you: there's a new Spider-Man skin in the shop.

"Marvel Rivals brings you the iconic Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Costume," Marvel Rivals says. "To celebrate the arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) to PC, this costume radiates courage, responsibility, and resilience. Whether you're soaring above the cityscape or battling foes in epic showdowns, channel your inner hero with this must-have look."

🕸️ Balance is a Process. Not a Destination 🕸️ Marvel Rivals brings you the iconic Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Costume! To celebrate the arrival of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (2023) to PC, this costume radiates courage, responsibility, and resilience. Whether you're soaring above the… pic.twitter.com/5tN111lPNPJanuary 29, 2025

Alongside the Spider-Man 2-inspired skin, there's a Once Bonded, Twice Shy emote, a nameplate, and a spray, but sadly no MVP animation. You can snag the bundle for 1400 units (around $14) on the in-game Marvel Rivals shop, or you can just buy the skin alone for 1200 units (around $12) if that's all you want. But you can also earn units via battle pass progression, completing event missions, or reaching achievement milestones (like in the Heroic Journey).

Honestly, my only bar to entry for this skin is that I actually have no idea how to play Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals and feel like I'm too far gone to try at this point but don't let that stop you from giving the hero a go.

The skin may not sound particularly groundbreaking, but any new fit for the most popular Marvel character is enough to make a percentage of the population go rabid with excitement. "Goodbye to my retirement plans—I’m just starting a 'Marvel Rival Skins are Fire Fund,'" one player says.

But amid the excitement, there are some who can't help but predict how destructive this skin could be: "Can't wait to go 2-15 in this," says itskyoji on X. Spider-Man players have a reputation of either being the most obscenely talented player you've ever seen or the most utterly useless thing around. I've already come across my fair share of hapless hero wannabes Spider-Man players, and I can't help but feel like this skin will encourage a whole lot more to make an appearance.

While it's great that this skin is a little cheaper than the usual prices of 1600-2400, it's still a shame that we couldn't get this celebration release for free. When Marvel Rivals first released PlayStation Plus, players got the Peni Parker VEN#M suit for free and gained access to an exclusive Scarlet Spider skin for Spider-Man.

Although, it's not like Marvel Rivals never gives out free skins. There was a Twitch drop that gave players the chance to pick up the Hela Witch of Galacta costume (as well as a couple of other items), the new Spring Festival event has the Star-Lord Lion's Mane skin, players who reach Gold or above get a special competitive skin, and there have been a couple of other drops and beta bonus skins for players to make the most of.

The stylized costumes in Marvel Rivals have been one of the game's main appeals. Almost all of them are inspired by specific comic arcs, citing the specific issue in which the outfit first appeared, or in other cases, drawing on movies, like Scarlet Witch's Multiverse of Madness costume. A couple of my favourites so far include Iron Fist's Lion's Gaze skin, Cloak and Dagger's Growth and Decay skin, and Winter Soldier's Revolution skin, but I'll admit that Spider-Man's new costume is also pretty cool.