Marvel Rivals players will be able to complete the luxury battle pass even after the season ends which is music to my busy ears

Marvel Rivals is launching this evening, and is available to preload on Steam now. When players finally get into the game, they'll be greeted with the first battle pass, and some cosmetics for the 33 heroes which, all things considered, aren't that ridiculously priced.

"Marvel Rivals is free to download, and heroes, maps, and other gameplay elements are completely free," a Marvel Rivals blog post says. "We will be charging for cosmetics that will provide only visual changes, with no stat bonuses or pay-to-win elements. The team has poured immense effort into designing and crafting these in-game cosmetics, many of which draw inspiration from Marvel's iconic comics, films, and other works. These items are not only a tribute to Marvel’s artistic legacy but also a way for us to reinterpret and capture different facets of the Marvel universe."

One of Scarlet Witch's newest skins is straight from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, coupled with a highlight intro that shows her crawling out of a pentagram, and it looks really cool. Most of the bundles and skin prices in Marvel Rivals are similar to other free-to-play games like Overwatch 2. Meaning they aren't cheap but they also aren't completely ridiculous, like the prices you can see in Valorant or League of Legends. So that's a little win, I guess.

You'll be able to buy skins individually or as part of a bundle that contains an MVP animation, emote, spray, and a nameplate. There are two types of currency in Marvel Rivals. Lattice (the gold currency) is premium and can be bought with real money, and Units (the blue currency) can be earned for free via limited achievements and events. 100 Lattice equals $0.99, while the top end of the purchasing option is 11,680 Lattice, around $99.99.

Bundles can cost 1,600 units (around $15), 1,800 units (around $17), or 2,400 units (around $23) depending on the quality. There will also be a luxury pass, which will cost 490 Lattices or 8,000 units, just under $5, with five skins and other cosmetic items to unlock. Although since Season 0 will be shorter than future seasons, the luxury battle pass is 50% off this time. There will also be a free battle pass that will have just one skin and some other items.

I'm always pretty wary of bundles. The discounts that you get on them may look like a good deal, but I always have to remind myself that I'm not actually interested in the spray, and it's often cheaper to just buy the skin you want and leave everything else out. But well-priced bundles are good news for those who do like to collect all the trinkets.

I also appreciate the carry forward feature, which means if players purchase a premium battle pass, they can still unlock items from it even after the season ends. It's a nice option to have for players who don't have a ton of time on their hands. In other words, me. I'm drowning in battle passes over here.