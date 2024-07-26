Marvel Rivals is adding two new heroes before the end of the closed beta test: Thor, the god of thunder, and Jeff, a shark with legs

Marvel Rivals closed beta test is off to a pretty impressive start since it began earlier this week. With servers getting overwhelmed at first and the hero shooter climbing into the top 10 most viewed games on Twitch, boasting just over 68K active viewers. But with only a few days before the end of the test, Netease is adding another surprise: two new heroes.

The two heroes joining the roster will be Thor, the god of thunder, and Jeff (or Jeffery, if you're being polite), the Landshark. Both were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con alongside a short trailer, which content creator ACozyGamer posted to X. Jeff's reveal may be one of the most chaotic entrances I've seen in a while: This half-shark, half-puppy creature jumps onto the screen and proceeds to sing for almost a minute. I don't really know what's going on, but I like what this little guy has to say.

On the other hand, the new cinematic trailer looks a bit more sinister, as it shows various heroes fighting against each other in a soon-to-be-derelict city. There are the usual suspects like Iron Man, Black Panther, and Magneto, all brawling among themselves and Dr. Doom. It's also where we get our first look at Thor.

While Jeff the Landshark does look like adorable fan favourite fodder, he does look kind of small, which could mean finicky hitboxes, and that's never fun. Still, it'll be cool to see what his abilities are since, in the comics, he's just a walking shark that bites people, which is neat, but it may not hold up against a team of intergalactic heroes and gods.

We won't have to wait very long to find out what Jeff's abilities are, though. Both himself and Thor will be added to the closed beta test tomorrow, July 26, and will likely stay until the end of the test on August 5.