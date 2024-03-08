How to find and kill Bile Titans in Helldivers 2

If you're wondering where to find Bile Titans in Helldivers 2 , you're likely looking to complete your daily Personal Order to get some medals. You'll need to take out two of these extremely big bug bois if you want to claim the reward and spend it on unlocking new weapons and gear in your War Bond. Luckily, Bile Titans are relatively plentiful if you know where to look.

Though the stratagem meta has been shaken up the past few days, the best weapons remain relatively unchanged, and you'll need a good gun if you're facing a Bile Titan for the first time. A suit of the best armour will help, too, especially as you're sprinting away from its jabbing legs and bile-spewing breath. Either way, here's how to find Bile Titans in Helldivers 2 and eliminate them.

Where to find Bile Titans

Look for the challenging difficulty Eliminate Bile Titans missions (Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studio)

These gigantic bugs are Terminid enemies, so you'll first need to head to the right side of the galaxy map, highlighted in yellow, to find them. Bile Titans don't start appearing until challenging difficulty, at which point the Eliminate Chargers missions you can find are replaced with Eliminate Bile Titans. Your best bet for killing them is to undertake one of these missions, especially since you'll be joined by players trying to do the same thing, and with potentially better stratagems for it if you're still low-level.

The Eliminate Bile Titans missions are easy to spot as they have a unique four-legged bug symbol. You can also occasionally find an Eliminate Bile Titans mission on an even higher difficulty with two titans to kill instead of one, but these are far less consistent. I recommend switching your difficulty to challenging—after you unlock it via completing a medium difficulty operation—and then scanning operations and missions in the Umlaut Sector.

Bile Titans also spawn as regular enemies on the highest difficulties, but if you're searching for where to find them, it's unlikely you've been playing at that level, since you would've encountered them pretty often otherwise.

How to kill Bile Titans

Image 1 of 2 Stratagems like the Railgun, Spear, Recoilless Rifle, and Expendable Anti-Tank can take down a Bile Titan (Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studio) Orbital Precision Strikes or explosive eagle airstrikes are also good against Bile Titans (Image credit: Arrowhead Game Studios)

There are a number of stratagems that are perfect for killing Bile Titans, though the very best only unlock at a high level such as the Railgun, Orbital Railcannon Strike, Orbital Laser, and Spear stratagems. Even though it was nerfed , the Railgun can still headshot Bile Titans when in unsafe mode, though it's a little less consistent now than it was.

If you're lower level, then the good news is that the Orbital Precision Strike will usually kill a Bile Titan if you land it in the middle of its body. You could also use the Recoilless Rifle or Expendable Anti-Tank, but generally it's best to just throw as many explosive orbitals and eagles at Bile Titans as you can, especially if you only have to deal with one of them. You can even take them out by hitting them with a reinforcement pod, but this is of course less consistent.