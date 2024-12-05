'Survival-climber' Cairn just dropped a demo so you can go hands-on with the insurmountable Mount Kami

Everything from Assassin's Creed to Tomb Raider makes climbing sheer rock faces look cool and effortless. But "survival-climber" Cairn is not going to hold your hand when it says this: climbing is hard as hell (and still cool).

The next game from the developers of Furi and Haven debuted a new trailer during today's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted showcase and it really makes clear just how stressful surviving a climb can be. It's downright nerve-wracking hearing the shallow, panicked breathing of protagonist Aava as she jams pitons into a rock face in the middle of a downpour—and eventually slips.

"As pro climber Aava, you embark on the ascent of Mount Kami, a summit that has never been reached," The Game Bakers say. "Along the journey, meet unexpected companions and hear from those left on the ground. Discover the mountain's history and decide what Aava is willing to sacrifice to achieve her dream."

The art of climbing appears to share some similarities with last year's quite good climbing game Jusant in that you're controlling the placement of your limbs to find handholds. But where Jusant was definitely a puzzle that challenged you to find the right path up the mountain, Cairn says that choice of route is totally up to you.

"Read the rock face from the ground and plan your route carefully to reach the top," its store page says. "Solve problems while on the wall to navigate difficult sections. You can climb on anything, so choose your path wisely!"

PC Gamer's Jake Tucker got to try Cairn out just a couple months ago at Gamescom, calling his ascent "a laborious process," but like, in a good way. "You'll have to move fast, as holding a bad position for a few seconds too long will send you tumbling back down to earth," he said.

(Image credit: The Game Bakers)

There's clearly a lot of simulation happening in Cairn: managing your posture, effort, and balance are all in the mix, the developers say. And not just the climbing itself, but surviving on the mountain. Cairn has some proper survival systems, forcing you to worry about Aava's hunger, hydration, and temperature as she climbs. The trailer shows just a bit of this as Aava shelters in her tent at night and brews up a warming chocolate drink and some water to stay hydrated.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're feeling prepped for the challenge, you can go ahead and try tackling parts of Mount Kami right now. The Game Bakers have released a demo for Cairn on Steam for everyone to try. As for a full release date, Cairn is expected sometime in 2025.