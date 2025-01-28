Enshrouded 1.0 target date and 2025 roadmap revealed, new update arriving today, and dynamic water on the way

It's been a year since co-op survival RPG Enshrouded launched into early access, and that year has been an extremely busy one. There have already been four major updates for Enshrouded adding new biomes, bosses, and NPC buddies, all of which have gone a long way toward making the world feel more expansive and lively.

But a year later, the game isn't slowing down, it's heading for the finish line. Today Keen Games announced a window for Enshrouded 1.0, which is now planned for Spring of 2026. That's over a year away, but considering how much the game has grown in the past 12 months, there'll be plenty to keep us busy in the meantime.

"Thanks to the overwhelming response and support from players and the gaming community worldwide, Keen Games can continue realizing their vision of the full version, responsibly developing and even expanding on gameplay elements," the studio said in an email sent to PC Gamer.

Keen also showed us a bit of what we can expect on the road to Enshrouded 1.0. The immediate update, called Pact of the Flame, will focus on social systems like text chat, proximity voice chat, and emotes, making communication easier and more fun. Building will get easier too, with a new first-person building mode and more props and cosmetics to build with. Here's a look at the features in the Pact of the Flame update, and a quick trailer showing off the highlights:

In-game text chat in multiplayer sessions

Voice chat: when enabled, current options are proximity voice chat or a global, server-wide, plus a new Social menu

Emotes! Express joy, frustration, and other feelings using the emote wheel.

First-person camera mode for building

New props, cosmetics, and materials with over 70 new items, two new building materials. New quests for more vanity items are available, including a special Serpent Warrior-themed set just in time for the new lunar year.

Twitch Drops: another new vanity set will be available via Twitch Drops — or simply by interacting with their Flame Altars and finding the items in-world

Enshrouded - Pact of the Flame | Update 5 Highlights - YouTube Watch On

Further into the future there's all sorts of goodies, including one we've all been waiting for: water. It doesn't look like the world will suddenly be filled with lakes and rivers—that would play havoc on the physics in a game where all the terrain is destructible and moldable—but a new water biome is planned, so at least some part of the world will feature dynamic water.

Also on the list are barbers for haircuts, enemy patrols, new weather events, and a system to allow you to teleport to other servers. There's also a feature labeled "Base Raid Islands," which might mean that if you build there, enemy forces will raid you, something that doesn't happen at your current bases. Sounds fun for players who are looking for some peril even when they're relaxing at home.

Here's a peek at the 2025 roadmap (you can enlarge it by clicking the top right corner). Enshrouded's second year in early access looks even busier than its first.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors