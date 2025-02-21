XCOM's creator wants to know where XCOM 3 is just as badly as you do: 'I'm sure there's an audience for it'
You and me both, Julian.
I'm sorry to do this to you, but XCOM 2 came out nine years ago. The world was young, my passport said "European Union" on it, and I had a full head of hair (I still do, but I also did then).
Not only did XCOM 2 come out nearly a decade ago, but it was really good. So good that a sequel seems like a total no-brainer. But here we are, collectively lost as we wait for an XCOM 3 that may never come. No, Chimera Squad doesn't count.
But you and I aren't the only ones waiting. The actual creator of original XCOM, Julian Gollop, is just as keen to play it and just as perplexed by its absence. In a chat with PCG about his new game, Chip 'n Clawz vs The Brainioids, Gollop said that, though there's been "A resurgence of RTS games" in the recent past, he doesn't know what's happened to XCOM 3.
"I'm sure there's an audience for it," Gollop said, "but, you know, you have to accept the reality that strategy games are still a niche." It's a "pretty big niche," but still a niche, and even a game like XCOM 3 might fall flat on its face.
"It can be a bit difficult, you know, as in the case of Civ 7, perhaps." Gollop's referring to the recent mixed response to Civ 7's myriad changes to the series' age-old formula—even Firaxis puts a foot wrong in fans' eyes sometimes.
Rather than heavy hitters like Firaxis, Gollop reckons that a lot of innovation and interesting work in strategy these days comes from smaller indie games, pointing at games like Factorio, Tactical Breach Wizards, The Last Spell, and as games that have successfully mixed up the genre in recent years, even if they lack the budgets and marketing oomph of the once-dominant strategy games of the '90s.
But there's still no XCOM 3, just games that fold some of those familiar XCOM mechanics into other genres entirely. "Jagged Alliance 3 has very much more of an XCOM style to its gameplay," says Gollop, "Or the [Warhammer 40k] Rogue Trader game. So there's some pretty good examples still around which are good. But, sadly, no XCOM 3 yet."
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.
Civilization 6 still has more daily Steam players than Civilization 7
Dawnfolk is a satisfying city builder puzzle game that works great on Steam Deck