The three parts of Total War: Warhammer 3's next DLC, Thrones of Decay, will be available individually

Following complaints about a price increase and widespread perception of a drop in value, the previous DLC for Total War: Warhammer 3, Shadows of Change, was significantly expanded to make it better value. Creative Assembly isn't done placating its audience, and has announced the next DLC, Thrones of Decay, which expands three of the game's armies, will be available in three separate parts.

"Back when we got started with production on Thrones of Decay close to a year ago," Total War's head of community Adam Freeman wrote, "we had envisioned shipping this as one big package just like we did with Shadows of Change, and after talking with many of you these past few months we recognise that these large sized, higher priced packs aren't always what you’re looking for. So, we've decided to do something different just for Thrones, and used this extra time to help show that we were listening to what you had to say."

Thrones of Decay expands the rosters of the Empire, Nurgle, and Dwarfs, and if you want all three parts then the whole bundle will set you back $22.92/£19.10/€22.92. If you just want one or two of those parts, they'll be available for $8.99/£7.49/€8.99 each, and on Steam you'll get a 15% discount on subsequent packs if you decide to get the lot later on.

This is just a one-off, the news post notes. Rather than selling future DLC in similar bundles, it seems like we should expect smaller expansions from now on. "We're already deep into pre-production on our future DLC post-Thrones of Decay," Freeman went on, "and the current intent is to avoid creating something quite so big in scope so that we can help to keep both the value, and the price right for you."