Space Marine 2 board game aims to indoctrinate videogame fans into the Warhammer miniatures lifestyle
The Space Marine 2 Recruit Edition will be available at Warhammer stores starting this Saturday.
Coming to approved Warhammer retailers this Saturday, the Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Recruit Edition board game is "designed to introduce new hobbyists to the world of Warhammer, especially those that want to recreate the battles of the latest videogame hit."
In other words, if you enjoyed Space Marine 2, this is your invitation to adopt a full-fledged Warhammer hobbyist lifestyle. Accept it at your own risk: You may one day find that you've dedicated a portion of your home to the painting of little guys that you can't stop buying.
The two-player game is designed for 30 minute sessions, and includes 12 miniatures: one Lieutenant Titus, 10 Tyranid Termagants, and one Ripper Swarm. It also comes with five colors of paint, "a range of starter tools and game components," and a handbook.
If you don't imagine him charging forward mightily, Lieutenant Titus comes across as a bit wobbly. The big-headed Warhammer proportions contribute to the sense that he's an unsteady toddler, but I'm sure any such perceptions will fade away while you're meticulously applying gold paint to his filigrees.
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Recruit Edition will be available in stores on September 28. You can find a local store on the official Warhammer website.
