Company of Heroes 3 is free to try and 50% off, so it's the best time to check out the beefy 2.0 overhaul

News
By
published

Also 50% off until Thursday.

Company of Heroes 3
(Image credit: Sega)

I wouldn't normally consider invading Italy as part of my weekend plans. Putting aside the legal and ethical concerns, it also seems like an expensive endeavour. But there's a rare opportunity to kick some fascists out of Europe's boot for the reasonable price of nothing this weekend, as Relic's World War 2 RTS Company of Heroes 3 is completely free until Monday.

This gives you time to play a good chunk of the game's ostensibly free-form Italian campaign, where you order companies across the Italian peninsula to engage the Wehrmacht in both scripted battles and semi-random skirmishes. Alternatively, you could probably chew through the entirety of its more traditional North African campaign, with time left over to dabble in the Italian campaign afterwards.

The latter was one of the weaker elements of Company of Heroes 3 on launch, as PCG's online editor Fraser Brown explained in his review, referring to it as "a bit of a dud". But the free weekend lands hot on the heels of a massive 2.0 anniversary update which makes "considerable changes" to the experience.

The patch reworks most of the Italian campaign's companies to emphasise their specialist roles on the map, increases the variety of playable skirmishes with both new and existing maps adjusted to facilitate larger battles, and makes a wide array of adjustments to units costs, abilities, and recruitment times to improve the balance and pacing of the whole endeavour.

The 2.0 update also makes extensive adjustments elsewhere, introducing an array of maps that include returning favourites like Angoville, brand new maps like Crossing in the Woods, and community-made battlefields such as Djebel Pass. There's a long list of tweaks to CoH 3's multiplayer, affecting everything from broader faction behaviours to the traits of specific units and structures. And of course, there's a bucketful of bug fixes too.

The changes seem to have gone down well with the game's community. Recent Steam reviews have notched up a 'Mostly Positive' rating, with reviewers saying Relic has "turned it around" with the game having "evolved into a worthy followup" to Company of Heroes 2. "This was a complete dumpster fire at launch," writes user HOW'DITGETBURND. "But it appears Relic have pulled off a miraculous recovery and fixed this with the 2.0 Update."

Hopefully this is the first sign of a revival in Relic's fortunes, as the RTS specialist has endured a rough period in the wake of Company of Heroes 3's launch. This culminated in it parting ways with former owners SEGA and "returning to its roots as an independent creative studio", albeit with the aid of an investment firm.

In any case, Company of Heroes 3 is free until March 10. The base game is also 50% off until Thursday, so if you find its overhauled multiplayer and twin campaigns to your liking, you can grab the full experience at a deep discount.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Rick Lane
Contributor

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The RTS genre might be in a bit of a state, but at least you can pick up these 10 classics for $30 in the Steam Real-Time Strategy Fest before it ends soon
Adventurers exploring a fantasy world
I missed this co-op open world base-builder when it first came out, but it's got over 10,000 positive Steam reviews and it's free to play all weekend
'S**t's about to get real': The first Steam sale of 2025 is live, and it's all about strategy games
An armed soldier rides an elephant.
Hearts of Iron 4's new DLC lets you cast off the Brits as India, cast off the Brits as Iraq, resist the Brits as Iran, or ignore the Brits as Afghanistan
Tempest Dynasty faction
The first multiplayer demo for my most anticipated RTS, Tempest Rising, is out now
Earth vs Mars screenshot - Martian troopers vs Earth light tanks
Relic's new project is a 'smaller indie-style' game about a martian invasion of Earth
Latest in Strategy
Company of Heroes 3
Company of Heroes 3 is free to try and 50% off, so it's the best time to check out the beefy 2.0 overhaul
People swimming in a pool and lying on floats
Planet Coaster 2's spring roadmap splashes down, with 'round-bottomed flumes' coming in March and buildable restaurants arriving in April
A bird&#039;s eye view of a nuclear bomb detonating in Ara: History Untold.
Microsoft's Civilization 7 competitor escalates tensions with Firaxis' embattled 4X, announcing that nukes are coming with its impending diplomacy update
Civilization 7 victory guide
Firaxis says it's 'entering our Sukritact Age' as it hires popular modder to work on Civilization 7
Image of Tecumseh in Civilization 7
Civilization 7's 'first major update' tweaks balance and fixes some UI issues, but don't expect an overhaul
Civilization 7 leader
The unofficial Civilization 7 manual: everything Civ 7 doesn't tell you about its rules and systems
Latest in News
Atomfall screenshot
Rebellion CEO puts the studio's recent avoidance of layoffs down to control of scope and cost: 'Sometimes we say, guys, this game's too big'
Pixel-art portraits of Astarion and Shadowheart against a seasonal backdrop of Stardew Valley
The Baldur's Gate 3 mod for Stardew Valley is out, so here's another opportunity to romance Astarion
Doom: The Dark Ages art
'I think only the shotguns are the same,' says Doom: The Dark Ages director, otherwise the guns are brand-new or significantly transformed
Fortnite jacked Peter Griffin
Parents are suing Epic over Fortnite item shop 'FOMO' timers they say are inaccurate and manipulative
zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating
Doom: The Dark Ages art
The sickest gun from Doom: The Dark Ages' trailer is called the 'Skullcrusher' and does such horrible things to demons, the game's lead dev boasts id has 'the best gore in the industry'
More about strategy
People swimming in a pool and lying on floats

Planet Coaster 2's spring roadmap splashes down, with 'round-bottomed flumes' coming in March and buildable restaurants arriving in April
A bird&#039;s eye view of a nuclear bomb detonating in Ara: History Untold.

Microsoft's Civilization 7 competitor escalates tensions with Firaxis' embattled 4X, announcing that nukes are coming with its impending diplomacy update
Atomfall screenshot

Rebellion CEO puts the studio's recent avoidance of layoffs down to control of scope and cost: 'Sometimes we say, guys, this game's too big'
See more latest
Most Popular
Atomfall screenshot
Rebellion CEO puts the studio's recent avoidance of layoffs down to control of scope and cost: 'Sometimes we say, guys, this game's too big'
Wordle today being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, March 9
Pixel-art portraits of Astarion and Shadowheart against a seasonal backdrop of Stardew Valley
The Baldur's Gate 3 mod for Stardew Valley is out, so here's another opportunity to romance Astarion
Doom: The Dark Ages art
'I think only the shotguns are the same,' says Doom: The Dark Ages director, otherwise the guns are brand-new or significantly transformed
Fortnite jacked Peter Griffin
Parents are suing Epic over Fortnite item shop 'FOMO' timers they say are inaccurate and manipulative
zoomed in concept art of the Agadon Hunter, a new enemy appearing in Doom: The Dark Ages.
Doom: The Dark Ages already sneakily revealed its 'new Marauder,' and the devs hope he'll be just as challenging, but a little less frustrating
People swimming in a pool and lying on floats
Planet Coaster 2's spring roadmap splashes down, with 'round-bottomed flumes' coming in March and buildable restaurants arriving in April
Pac-Man at E3 2005
Bandai Namco will celebrate Pac-Man's 45th birthday with museum displays, live experiences, and an official cookbook featuring 'a maze of imaginative recipes'
A bird&#039;s eye view of a nuclear bomb detonating in Ara: History Untold.
Microsoft's Civilization 7 competitor escalates tensions with Firaxis' embattled 4X, announcing that nukes are coming with its impending diplomacy update
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 8