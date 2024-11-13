Blizzard is trying to atone for the disaster that was Warcraft 3: Reforged nearly 5 years later with the 2.0 update, out today
"When something is broken, you fix it."
Warcraft 3: Reforged is "an exceptional RTS let down by a very disappointing remaster," I said back in 2020, before slapping it with a 59% score. Most of that 59% was simply down to the original Warcraft 3 being rad. After waiting nearly two decades for a sequel, all we got was a bad remaster.
"There's the classic RTS, its elaborate faction design, memorable campaigns and clever RPG flourishes, and then there's the 'Reforged' part," I wrote. "It's an attempt to bring the game into the modern age, but one that feels half-hearted. This is not the remaster that Warcraft 3 deserves."
The launch was so dire that Blizzard instituted a straight "refunds upon request" policy specifically for Warcraft 3: Reforged. Since then, support has continued, and now, nearly five years on, Blizzard is still trying to make amends.
Today sees the arrival of Warcraft 3: Reforged 2.0. "Throughout my career I've stuck to a few guiding principles," says Brad Chan, Warcraft RTS senior manager. "When something is broken, you fix it. When something is wrong, you make it right. And if things aren't good enough, you make them better."
So! What does 2.0 actually change. Quite a bit, actually. Here's the list of highlights:
- Overhauled environments
- Overhauled lighting
- Revamped user interface
- Uprezzed Warcraft 3 Classic assets to HD
- Mix and match Reforced and Classic HD assets
- In-game hotkey customisation
- Revamped ladder
Honestly, though, I'm not sure if anything is going to get me back to Warcraft 3: Reforged. It's been nearly five years. I've moved on. I'm barely even disappointed any more. With the addition of Warcraft and Warcraft 2 remasters, Blizzard's still clearly trading in its impressive history, but what I really want is for it to put its money where its mouth is and actually invest in a new RTS. Warcraft 4 is what I want. StarCraft 3 is what I want. Not nostalgia but something new that builds on the past. Chances of that happening? Real slim.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog.
If you love big trucks, establishing trade routes, and the phrase 'post-apocalyptic survival business simulator' then I've got just the strategy RPG for you
Blizzard veteran David Kim's strategy comeback with Battle Aces is 'very personal:' 'I just can't accept... the end-all peak of RTS is StarCraft 2 and nothing can ever be better'