Blizzard is trying to atone for the disaster that was Warcraft 3: Reforged nearly 5 years later with the 2.0 update, out today

Warcraft 3: Reforged is "an exceptional RTS let down by a very disappointing remaster," I said back in 2020, before slapping it with a 59% score. Most of that 59% was simply down to the original Warcraft 3 being rad. After waiting nearly two decades for a sequel, all we got was a bad remaster.

"There's the classic RTS, its elaborate faction design, memorable campaigns and clever RPG flourishes, and then there's the 'Reforged' part," I wrote. "It's an attempt to bring the game into the modern age, but one that feels half-hearted. This is not the remaster that Warcraft 3 deserves."

The launch was so dire that Blizzard instituted a straight "refunds upon request" policy specifically for Warcraft 3: Reforged. Since then, support has continued, and now, nearly five years on, Blizzard is still trying to make amends.

Today sees the arrival of Warcraft 3: Reforged 2.0. "Throughout my career I've stuck to a few guiding principles," says Brad Chan, Warcraft RTS senior manager. "When something is broken, you fix it. When something is wrong, you make it right. And if things aren't good enough, you make them better."

So! What does 2.0 actually change. Quite a bit, actually. Here's the list of highlights:

Overhauled environments

Overhauled lighting

Revamped user interface

Uprezzed Warcraft 3 Classic assets to HD

Mix and match Reforced and Classic HD assets

In-game hotkey customisation

Revamped ladder

Honestly, though, I'm not sure if anything is going to get me back to Warcraft 3: Reforged. It's been nearly five years. I've moved on. I'm barely even disappointed any more. With the addition of Warcraft and Warcraft 2 remasters, Blizzard's still clearly trading in its impressive history, but what I really want is for it to put its money where its mouth is and actually invest in a new RTS. Warcraft 4 is what I want. StarCraft 3 is what I want. Not nostalgia but something new that builds on the past. Chances of that happening? Real slim.