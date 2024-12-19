Steam Replay shows how your 2024 gaming habits compare to the average user

Like Spotify, Steam now gives us a recap of our gaming habits at the end of each year, and the 2024 Steam Replay is now available to digest. If you're logged into Steam, you can't miss the big button at the top of the store.

This year's Replay shows how you stack up to the average Steam user in terms of achievements, number of games played, and longest gaming streak. You may or may not want to know. My stats are pretty unremarkable—above average, but not so much that I feel the need to reevaluate my life—but I do like how my genre spider graph turned out:

(Image credit: Valve)

The MOBA in there must be Deadlock, and I assume all of my fishing came from Webfishing—I recommend it, but the truth is that I mostly scratched off lotto tickets instead of fishing. The roguelike deckbuilder peak at the top is obviously Balatro.

The other big end-of-year events on Steam start very soon: The Steam Winter Sale starts this Thursday, and voting for the 2024 Steam Awards opens with it.

Let us know how you feel about your recap in the comments. Any surprises?