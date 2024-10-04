Steam Game Recording gets 4K and ultrawide monitor support in the latest beta update

Earlier this week, Steam released a new update for its beta branch, which allows opt-in early testing of experimental Steam features. Among the handful of bugfixes, the additions headlining the update include a series of new features for Steam Game Recording, the most notable of which are 4K recording and ultrawide monitor support.

Much of the expanded Game Recording functionality is owed to newly added support for recording using the H.265 (HEVC) video codec on PCs with compatible GPUs, which will be most GPUs used by PC gamers—even a decade-old GeForce GT 640 supports it Providing better video quality over typical H.264 recordings at similar file sizes, H.265 codec support also enables Steam Game Recording to record game videos up to 4K resolution.

Steam Game Recording will now also record video in ultrawide monitor formats up to 32:9 aspect ratio. There's also a new "auto" quality setting, which will dynamically adjust the bitrate of your video recording based on what the resolution your game is set at, and—if you find your game clips are now too ultrawide—there are now settings to limit the height and width dimensions of your recordings.

Additionally, Game Recording will now use your PC's GPU for more of its basic functionality, like encoding and decoding exported recordings and generating screenshots from recorded video. Valve says Game Recording will use your GPU for exporting videos and screenshots "when available," presumably meaning when you're not running a game.

Unfortunately, the update notes don't only bring good news. With this update, the Steam beta client is ending support for Windows 7, Windows 8, and macOS 10.13 and 10.14. Computers running deprecated OS versions will be automatically opted out of the Steam beta branch going forward. Farewell, old friends.

While my own Steam Game Recording experience has been less than stellar—a fault of my CPU and SSD rapidly aging out of relevance, I'd guess—it's nice to imagine a world when I'm no longer jumpscaring myself by accidentally pulling up NVidia's recording overlay. And now that Valve made it easier to find our damn screenshots again, I'll have fewer reservations than ever when that day finally comes.