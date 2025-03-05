Cities: Skylines 2's asset editor remains a distant dream: Colossal Order is still working on it but says it's 'proven more technically challenging than initially anticipated'

News
By
published

More than a year after Cities: Skylines 2 launched on PC, there's still no release target for the asset editor or the console versions of the game.

Cities: Skylines 2 screenshot - street level at night
(Image credit: Colossal Order)

Colossal Order said in November 2024 that an update on the long-awaited Cities: Skylines 2 asset editor would be shared "once the remaining issues are ironed out." As it turns out, that promise was a bit off the mark: The studio posted an update on the asset editor today, and those remaining issues remained unironed.

"The implementation of the Asset Editor has proven more technically challenging than initially anticipated due to the hefty amounts of built-in assets affected by the changes, but it is moving forward," Colossal Order wrote.

"Our focus is currently on removing Unity dependencies so we can provide a smoother, more responsive, and more reliable loading of the assets—both during loading screens and when changing playsets in Paradox Mods UI. Without this, the game freezes for extended periods of time and can become unstable. We want to support subscriptions to large amounts of assets with minimal performance side effects.

"We are also making the importing and baking of assets more asynchronous to reduce identifier conflicts with serialization. Assets created on different machines can easily cause these, resulting in the game getting confused about what assets it is actually trying to load."

The dev team said it's "committed to solving these challenges," and expressed gratitude for everyone's patience while they continue hammering away at it. But patience is wearing thin: Replies to the update on Steam are very clear expressions of frustration with the ongoing wait for the asset editor, a perceived lack of transparency and communication from Colossal Order, and the state of Cities: Skylines 2 overall.

There's no denying that Colossal Order has faced some seriously over-the-line abuse from some Cities: Skylines 2 players, but there's a lot of space for genuine dissatisfaction here too. Cities: Skylines 2 was not in great shape when it launched in October 2023, and subsequent missteps—the release of the game's first DLC, Beach Properties, was such a mess that Colossal Order and publisher Paradox Interactive released a joint apology—have only made matters worse.

Paradox deputy CEO Mattias Lilja admitted in October 2024 that the game was released too early, and while Cities: Skylines 2 is in better shape now than it was then, it remains weighed down by a "mixed" user rating, and concurrent player counts that still have not surpassed those of the 10-year-old original.

The asset editor isn't the only thing Colossal Order is struggling with. The console versions of Cities: Skylines 2 is also still floundering: The team said it's making "steady progress" on the console editions, but added that "we have more things we need to address before we reach the level of quality and the experience we want for you as our players." That means Cities: Skylines 2 will not release on console before summer, although Colossal Order isn't ready to commit to anything beyond that.

It's not all doom and gloom: Colossal Order noted that the 10th anniversary of Cities: Skylines is "just around the corner"—March 10, to be specific—and said it has "a little something for our players to look forward to." No clues beyond that, but if I had to guess I'd say it's probably not going to be the asset editor.

Steam sale datesEpic Store free gamesFree PC games2025 gamesFree Steam games

Steam sale dates: When's the next event?
Epic Store free games: What's free right now?
Free PC games: The best freebies you can grab
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Free Steam games: No purchase necessary

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk
US News Lead

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
People swimming in a pool and lying on floats
Planet Coaster 2 isn't the financial success that Frontier needed, according to a report, which means there's more pressure on Jurassic World Evolution 3 to bring in the big bucks
A medieval merchant in a small village
Manor Lords, the best city builder of 2024, hits 3 million sales as players continue to fill its maps with muddy medieval towns
Civilization 7 leader image
Civilization 7's first in-game event postponed so Firaxis can 'prioritize quality-of-life improvements'
The reintroduced Pathos 3 rids whirls players around in the air like a giant fidget-spinner in Planet Coaster 2
Planet Coaster 2's latest update adds synchronised rides, customisable video billboards, and stops guests suffering from perpetual panic
Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition promo art
Age of Empires 3: Definitive Edition DLC promised last year is cancelled: 'We announced content before it had been built, and we now feel that announcement was premature'
Civilization 7 review screenshot
As Civilization 7 languishes with a 'mixed' rating on Steam, Firaxis says improving the game's wildly unpopular UI is 'our top priority'
Latest in Sim
Cities: Skylines 2 screenshot - street level at night
Cities: Skylines 2's asset editor remains a distant dream: Colossal Order is still working on it but says it's 'proven more technically challenging than initially anticipated'
Town in Tales of Seikyu with two townsfolk sat on the stairs
Tales of Seikyu is just your regular farming simulator, apart from the fact I've got shapeshifting abilities and I'm engaged to a pretty persistent kappa
A spacecraft flying near the sun in Elite: Dangerous
Elite Dangerous just implemented an entire system colonisation mechanic, in case you really want to get off this planet
Birds in a garden in Birdfull
This cosy birdwatching idle game has me leaving behind my binoculars and enjoying the hobby from the comfort of my desktop
A cartoonish man gestures with his arms wide open in front of a Tuna interactive display, while his two children have their backs turned to him.
Two Point Museum review
An asteroid mining operation
Exploit asteroids for resources using automated mining equipment as they hurtle through your space-claim in Astronomics
Latest in News
Cities: Skylines 2 screenshot - street level at night
Cities: Skylines 2's asset editor remains a distant dream: Colossal Order is still working on it but says it's 'proven more technically challenging than initially anticipated'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows key art.
Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and unlock times
talk to the joneses fortnite
Epic's war against the Fortnite fraudsters sees it simultaneously name and shame alleged ne'er-do-wells as its high-powered lawyers sue them
Roderick de Wett Gwent card art detail
The Witcher show finally adds a character exclusive to the games, too bad he's 'exceptionally loathsome and arrogant'
WD Black SN850X SSD on a gaming PC case.
Looks like we won't be seeing Western Digital SSDs in our gaming PCs as the company hands the reins back over to SanDisk
Characters in The Bazaar, a Hero-Builder game by Tempo, stand confidently with their weapons of choice raised.
Early backers of game decry 'bait and switch' after it backtracks on monetisation promises, dev chooses to stir the pot: 'Seeing Reddit lose it today lets me breathe a huge sigh of relief'
More about sim
Town in Tales of Seikyu with two townsfolk sat on the stairs

Tales of Seikyu is just your regular farming simulator, apart from the fact I've got shapeshifting abilities and I'm engaged to a pretty persistent kappa
A spacecraft flying near the sun in Elite: Dangerous

Elite Dangerous just implemented an entire system colonisation mechanic, in case you really want to get off this planet
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows key art.

Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and unlock times
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows key art.
Ubisoft reveals Assassin's Creed Shadows preload and unlock times
talk to the joneses fortnite
Epic's war against the Fortnite fraudsters sees it simultaneously name and shame alleged ne'er-do-wells as its high-powered lawyers sue them
Roderick de Wett Gwent card art detail
The Witcher show finally adds a character exclusive to the games, too bad he's 'exceptionally loathsome and arrogant'
WD Black SN850X SSD on a gaming PC case.
Looks like we won't be seeing Western Digital SSDs in our gaming PCs as the company hands the reins back over to SanDisk
Characters in The Bazaar, a Hero-Builder game by Tempo, stand confidently with their weapons of choice raised.
Early backers of game decry 'bait and switch' after it backtracks on monetisation promises, dev chooses to stir the pot: 'Seeing Reddit lose it today lets me breathe a huge sigh of relief'
Jack Black with mining gear.
'3 hours of my life that I'll never get back': A Minecraft modder did the lord's work, creating a mod that adds Jack Black's voice to the game
A hunter grins and throws two peace/victory signs while wearing a Mimiphyta helm in Monster Hunter Wilds.
The first Monster Hunter Wilds event quests let you wear an adorable forest creature as a helmet, which means my headgear is locked in for the next few months
The Spy from Team Fortress 2 holds up a folder with an accusatory expression.
Steam users react ecstatically to update that lets them access their heaving game notes via the web, also it fixes Monster Hunter Wilds video recording
Blades of Fire&#039;s protagonist Aran prepares to attack with a very large sword.
Blades of Fire is a God of War-style action game coming to PC from the creators of Metroid Dread, and it's almost definitely a spiritual successor to Severance
The black and pink Razer Seiren Mini microphone next to each other on a blue background
The adorable budget Razer microphone I've recently bought is now even cheaper and the only downside is it's not pink like mine