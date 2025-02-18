The Elder Scrolls 6 is offering one lucky player the chance to be made into an NPC for charity, but you'll have to beat the current winning bid of $11,050 first

Bethesda is currently offering up the chance for one player to be created into an NPC for The Elder Scrolls 6. The exclusive experience is being offered as part of an online auction in aid of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and some big bids have already been made.

"For the last several years, we have been lucky enough to work with Make-A-Wish to grant wishes, support some of their local events, and provide items and experiences, all to benefit children who are fighting life-threatening illnesses," Bethesda says in a blog post.

It's clearly incredibly popular. Just a day after the bids opened, the current winner has pledged $11,050. The bid even went up within 10 minutes of me first loading the page this morning, so it seems like there are still a few players who have some fight left in them. While I may not have the cash flow to beat the winning pledge, I can understand why there's so much cash flying about; who wouldn't want themselves immortalised in The Elder Scrolls 6?

"This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allows you to immortalize yourself in one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, The Elder Scrolls VI," the bidding page description says. "The Elder Scrolls series, developed by Bethesda Game Studios, is renowned for its vast open worlds, deep lore, and immersive storytelling. With this exclusive experience, you'll work with the developers to create a custom character that will appear in the game, leaving your mark on the legendary franchise."

This exciting experience may only be available to one person, but it seems like the entire fandom is just relishing in the fact that, well, if Bethesda's letting someone pay over $10,000 for the privilege, they must be pretty confident the game's actually going to come out.

"Alright, detectives, how far along do you think they are based on this," a player asks. Surprisingly, one player seems to think that this competition means The Elder Scrolls 6 will be released on September 20, 2027, due to Bethesda previously hosting a similar competition for Starfield: "It was announced February 23, 2021, and Starfield was released September 26, 2023." Coincidence? Probably, but it's fun to speculate.

As for who will make a guest appearance in The Elder Scrolls 6, it's anyone's guess. A couple of players suggested another appearance from Erik the Slayer, a tribute to Erik West, an Elder Scrolls fan who died of cancer and was added to Skyrim, while others mentioned that Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry would be a good fit for this role. However, it was already confirmed years ago that Curry would appear in The Elder Scrolls 6 as an NPC after a popular fan petition took off.

I'm not too bothered about who finally wins the chance to be made into an NPC for The Elder Scrolls 6. But considering it's priced as "priceless" on the bid page, I'm thinking that we'll see some even bigger bids before the silent auction is up.