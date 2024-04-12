Six years after Kingdom Come Deliverance, Warhorse Studios is announcing its new game next week

Warhorse Studios, creators of 2018's Kingdom Come Deliverance, will announce its next game on April 18. The announcement of the impending announcement doesn't come with any further detail, save an image of a Horse apparently readied for War, and a figure sitting astride said horse. I'm going to guess the announcement is for a sequel.

A sequel would make good business sense at least: Kingdom Come Deliverance has a sizable following and, despite being a little divisive by dint of its difficulty and buggy launch state, was an ambitious RPG. Warhorse Studios claims it sold six million copies, which is impressive for a then-indie studio's debut (Warhorse is nowadays a branch of Plaion, itself a branch of Embracer Group). At a time when demanding RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3 and Dragon's Dogma 2 are gaining mass appeal, Warhorse's unforgiving approach to Central Europe medieval survival will probably go down a treat.

(Image credit: Warhorse)

For its time and even now, Deliverance was a gorgeous game. I'm no historian but its evocation of the landscapes of 15th century Bohemia (nowadays Czech Republic) was really impressive. Player choices had severe consequences on the fate of its regular guy protagonist, and its survival systems were well-implemented, if a little stern. It also took an unusually authentic approach to swordplay. Surprisingly, it received a Nintendo Switch port earlier this month.

"It’s one of the most satisfying, rewarding role-playing experiences I’ve enjoyed on PC for a while," Andy Kelly wrote in his Kingdom Come Deliverance review , while also noting its performance issues, which have apparently since been ironed out.

The announcement will happen on YouTube and Twitch on Thursday, April 18 at 8pm CEST / 2pm EDT / 11am PT / 7pm BST / 3am AEST.