Sci-fi base-building game The Alters turns Man vs Self into something else entirely, and its demo is back for a limited time
The studio behind Frostpunk and This War of Mine demos its next bizarre adventure again.
There have been many circumstances in which I wished I could clone myself to get something done, but none quite as dire as Jan Dolski's. As featured in this year's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, Dolski's predicament to save himself using… well, himself, begins next year when The Alters launches in Q1 2025.
Until then, The Alters demo is back to tide you over. The game's first test run debuted earlier this year, but it was only available for a week in June. This latest release puts it back on Steam and the Xbox App for Windows PC.
11 Bit Studios' latest trailer drives home more of what we already knew about The Alters. It's a weird-as-hell, emotional sci-fi adventure that sounds a lot like the setup for a psychological thriller. Dolksi—the unfortunate fellow at the center of everything—is a miner-turned-survival expert trying to escape a terribly inhospitable planet. As part of his exit strategy, he creates other versions of himself, and thus the Alters are born.
Some of us over at PC Gamer are quite smitten with the idea, myself included. I've chewed through more survival games than I'd like to admit this year, but since The Alters was pushed back from its original launch plan for this year, I reckon I'll feel up for it by the time this rolls around. It certainly helps this one is singleplayer—I'm not sure how many more survival games filled with chaotic villages of friends I can handle this year.
Honestly, if I'm ever marooned out in space on a desolate, radioactive rock, my worst option to make it out of there would be cloning myself. We'd all be screwed. Perhaps that's part of the point here, but we'll see when The Alters launches in the first few months of 2025. For now, you can wishlist it on Steam.
Andrea is a contributor for PC Gamer with bylines at IGN, USA Today, Fanbyte, and Destructoid. She's got a soft spot for older RPGs and is willing to try just about anything with some sort of lovey-dovey "I can fix them" element to it (the messier, the better). Her usual weekly to-do always includes a bit of MMO time as she cannot peel herself away from achievement hunting and raiding in Final Fantasy 14. Outside of those staples, she's often got a few survival-crafting games on rotation and loves a good scare in co-op horror games or something inspired by classics like Fatal Frame or Silent Hill.