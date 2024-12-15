Rogue Trader gets a fat patch adding and reworking cutscenes, voiceover, and more

1.3 Update Review! | Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - YouTube Watch On

Planet-hopping PRG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader has received its third big update, this one focusing on a revamp of cutscenes across the game alongside multiple new cutscenes in various places—some that enhance the plot, and several others that help better introduce interesting major characters. The patch also includes voiceover reworks for companion banter, cutscenes, and more to fix pronunciations and balance levels on voiced lines.

The patch comes on the heels of Rogue Trader's first major expansion earlier this year, Void Shadows, which introduced a new set of death cult assassin characters and a genestealer infestation in your ship's lower decks. Vintage 40k stuff, really.

It's also quite convenient as Rogue Trader is currently on a megasale as part of this giant CRPG Humble Bundle that also includes developer Owlcat's Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and Pathfinder: Kingmaker with Beamdog's enhanced editions of Baldur's Gate 1 and 2, Planescape: Torment, and Neverwinter Nights.

Beyond the cutscenes there are a ton of bugfixes, of course, and new narrative encounters for colony events alongside updates to the existing ones that bring new rewards with them. The characters Heinrix, Abelard, Kibellah, and Argenta also got updated character models that better match their ever-so-detailed character portraits.

Beyond the aesthetics and narrative there was a real loot shakeup across the game. Acts 1 and 2 both have rebalanced loot tables for better progression, and over 20 new items were added among loot tables, rewards, and vendors. There are also 12 new Force Swords, which I'm sure will enthuse the psionically-empowered blade lovers among you.

You can read the full patch notes on Owlcat's Rogue Trader website.

We were a bit cool on Rogue Trader at launch, with weekend editor Jody Macgregor assigning it a 59% in his review, but there have been huge improvements made since. That tracks with Owlcat's record of improving games over time, and has resulted in a huge stack of positive recent reviews on Steam: 95% of the 2,294 reviews in the last 30 days are positive as of press time.