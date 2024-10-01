Monster Hunter will get its own Fender guitar in 2025, joining the hallowed company of Kurt Cobain, Jimi Hendrix and Yngwie Malmsteen

(Image credit: Fender)

It feels like a long time ago when I stopped being surprised by bizarre promotional tie-ins. I think my breaking point might have been when Korn appeared in AdventureQuest 3D . Now Monster Hunter is getting a signature Fender guitar, which is the kind of thing usually reserved for iconic or highly-regarded players with a history of playing Fender guitars. You know, musicians like Jimi Hendrix.

As far as I know (and granted, I've only played three Monster Hunter games) the Rathalos is not known to play the guitar or any other instrument. That's because the Rathalos is a monster, and not in the Gwar sense. And yet, here we are: the Monster Hunter Rathalos Telecaster is a collaboration model celebrating Monster Hunter's 20th anniversary, and coming in 2025.

"The majestic presence of the Rathalos has been meticulously incorporated throughout the instrument with its icon on the body back and 12th fret inlay, the distinctive feather and flame patterns as well as the guild mark on the body front," so reads Fender's spiel . "From the original body color to tortoiseshell pickguard and black hardwares inspired by the dominating ferociousness of the Rathalos makes this a one-of-a-kind guitar."

Here are some more pictures:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender) (Image credit: Fender)

There's no real reason why Fender shouldn't make a Monster Hunter guitar I guess, but I probably would have opted for a Street Fighter Stratocaster, or a Resident Evil Jazzmaster. Maybe even an Ace Attorney Jaguar.

The Monster Hunter Telecaster will release in March 2025, just weeks after Monster Hunter Wilds hits Steam. The guitar will set you back $1,999 / £1,849 / AU$3,499, so better start saving.