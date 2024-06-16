Monster Hunter Stories has finally gotten its PC port

The very first Monster Hunter RPG is now available on PC via Steam in a remastered format with full voice acting. Monster Hunter Stories was first released in 2017 as a Nintendo 3DS game, and while its sequel got a release on PC in 2021 the first game hadn't made its way to a port yet. It's the story of a person who rides monsters and can befriend them.

The Monster Hunter Stories series are family friendly turn-based RPGs to Monster Hunter's more action-focused combat. The remastered version of Stories includes full Japanese and English voice acting alongside new museum modes for both music and concept art. It also includes content only ever released in Japan for the 3DS, with several extra monsters.

Reviewer Daniella Lucas called the PC release of Monster Hunter Stories 2 "an approachable entry point to the series" in the PC Gamer Monster Hunter Stories 2 review.

"Monster Hunter Stories 2 may look cute, but it still retains the huge amount of depth the series is known for. No, it's not as expansive or as fast-paced as the likes of Monster Hunter World but that works in its favour," she said.

You can find Monster Hunter Stories on Steam for $30 or in a $60 bundle with its sequel.