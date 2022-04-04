Elden Ring's latest bug fix means Radahn will kick your ass again

Audio player loading…

Today's Elden Ring update is a small but important one: giving Starscourge Radahn his groove back.

The monstrous general was the victim of an unintentional nerf in update 1.03, which reduced the power of some of his attacks. The big lad's whole deal is that he's a heavy hitter, deftly squashing anyone with low vitality in just an attack or two. It's nice to know that the bugs were looking out for us, but since it wasn't planned, FromSoftware has released a fix.

"Fixed a bug in the balance adjustment of the boss 'Starscourge Radahn' in update 1.03, in which the power of some attacks was unintentionally reduced," reads the brief patch notes.

It's probably for the best. Radahn is one of the toughest bosses in the game, the kinda dude that makes you reconsider your build and desperately search for help. When I encountered him, I'd been sailing through bosses thanks to a super cheesy magic build, so I really appreciated the reminder that Elden Ring can kick the crap outta me.

If you didn't manage to get to Radahn when he was feeling off, you're in for a heck of a fight, but you'll come out the other side better for it. Good luck!