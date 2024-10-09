'Evade 2 Win' Diablo 4 build lets you cartwheel through hell at 100 MPH with its new class

Diablo 4 - BROKEN BUILD: Evade 2 Win Spiritborn Guide - YouTube Watch On

I'm not a Diablo lore expert, but I don't seem to remember anything in the ancient tomes about warriors from the spirit realm cartwheeling through hell. Apparently it's an age-old tactic that you can quite literally tap into with Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred's new spiritborn class.

I heard rumblings about this build while I was writing my Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred review. The concept is rather simple: You spam your evade key until there's no more dungeon left. Spiritborn have a skill that conveniently resets their evade cooldown when you use it three times in a row. With the Sepazontec unique staff, every cast of that skill counts as the third attack, which resets your evade and restarts the loop.

Although you may stun one or two demons with your impressive acrobatics, you'll need some real damage to make the build lethal. To do that, you just have to flip on the spiritborn's eagle specialization, or spirit hall, that causes electrified feathers to fly out from you every time you evade. Anyone who has played a spiritborn will know how ridiculously strong these little things are for how little effort it takes to use them.



Diablo 4 streamer Wudijo isn't the creator of the build, but he used it to speedrun a character to max level to become one of the first in the world to finish the new Dark Citadel co-op raid. In a video about the build, he suggests keybinding your evade to scroll wheel so you don't break a finger spamming it over and over. He also says it's fast enough that there's no reason to bother mounting your horse when you're roaming around the open world.

"Let's see how long this [build] actually lasts because while it's not really bugged it does seem to be quite overtuned," he said. "I have not really seen anything like this."

Wudijo's video links to a full guide for the build on Maxroll if you're interested in rolling with it yourself.

Blizzard tends to leave overperforming builds alone until its regularly scheduled mid-season patches, but it's possible it'll knock this one down a bit if it severely overshadows everything else. You could argue that needing a rare drop for any of it to work keeps it reasonably balanced against builds that come online with less. I will absolutely be trying this as part of my never ending quest to sample the strangest builds, so if Blizzard could please wait for me to do that I'd really appreciate it.

