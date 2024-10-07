All Diablo 4 Runewords and how to farm them

The new Runeword system in Diablo 4 's Vessel of Hatred expansion is a lot of fun. These special stones slot into your armour and let you pinch skills from other classes, provided you generate enough of the Offering currency to fuel them. It seems a little complex at first, but the principle is actually very simple.

Runewords are made up of two runes, one which produces the Offering resource when you do a thing, while the second spends that resource to provide its effect. There are other certain intricacies, but that's about it. Here I'll run through how they work in a bit more depth below, the best ways to farm them, and at the bottom I'll include a full list of runes you can get.

How do Runewords work?

You slot two runes together to create a Runeword that produces Offering and spends it to activate an ability (Image credit: Blizzard)

Runes are a little like gems in that you can slot them onto your gear to provide secondary effects. There are two types of rune:

Ritual Runes produce a certain amount of "Offering" based on something you do

produce a certain amount of "Offering" based on something you do Invocation Runes spend the Offering you produce to provide the additional effect or ability

Some of these effects are class skills, while others are simply passives, but you need to slot both a Ritual Rune and an Invocation Rune together on a two-slotted piece of gear—such as legs, helmet, chest, or two-handed weapon—in order for them to work. If you provide more Offering than is needed to an Invocation Rune, it'll also gain an additional Overflow effect.

There are some other important details to remember about runes as well:

You can trade runes

You can equip a maximum of two Runewords, i.e two sets of two runes

You can't stack rune abilities

You can also use three runes of the same type to craft a new different rune, with a chance to create a rune of a higher rarity. Lastly, you can also craft Mythics—the new name for uber uniques—at the jeweller using runes.

How to farm runes

The best way to get runes is through the Undercity activity you can unlock once you reach Kurast during the story (Image credit: Blizzard)

Once you unlock Runewords in the Vessel of Hatred campaign, when you visit the council in the city of Kurast, you'll be able to get them through a variety of sources such as defeating bosses, whisper caches, strongholds, or as random drops from elites. The best way to get runes, however, is via the new Undercity activity. You can unlock this through the Kurast Undercity quest you can get from Ormus in the council chamber after you arrive there in the campaign.

You can also find Tributes in the Undercity and through other activities, which increase the rune rewards you get for completing the activity. Long story short; the Undercity is where you want to be if you need runes.

Diablo 4 Runeword list

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ritual Runes Rune Rarity Gain Cast Yul Legendary 50 Offering Cast a skill with a cooldown. Ahu Legendary 10 Offering Lucky hit: Up to a 100% chance against injured enemies. Tam Legendary 25 Offering Cast a non-channeled core skill. Xol Legendary 150 Offering Evoke power from another class. Bac Legendary 50 Offering Travel five meters. Lith Legendary 25 Offering Stand still for 0.3 seconds. Neo Rare 200 Offering Deal damage after not taking any within two seconds (Resets if invulnerable). Feo Rare 1,000 Offering Become injured of crown controlled (cooldown: 20 seconds). Noc Rare 10 Offering Inflict a crowd control that isn't slow or chill. Poc Rare 5 Offering Spend 5% of your max resource. Kaa Rare 2 Offering Lose 1% of your max life. Cir Magic 50 Offering Cast the same non-channeled skill three times in a row. Zan Magic 150 Offering Cast an ultimate skill. Cem Magic 75 Offering Cast evade. Ur Magic 10 Offering Your minion or companion kills an enemy or dies. Yax Magic 200 Offering Drink a healing potion. Moni Magic 25 Offering Cast a skill after moving (Cooldown: 0.25 seconds).