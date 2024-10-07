All Diablo 4 Runewords and how to farm them

Steal skills from other classes with these slottable stones.

Diablo 4 Runewords - Undercity treasury
The new Runeword system in Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion is a lot of fun. These special stones slot into your armour and let you pinch skills from other classes, provided you generate enough of the Offering currency to fuel them. It seems a little complex at first, but the principle is actually very simple.

Runewords are made up of two runes, one which produces the Offering resource when you do a thing, while the second spends that resource to provide its effect. There are other certain intricacies, but that's about it. Here I'll run through how they work in a bit more depth below, the best ways to farm them, and at the bottom I'll include a full list of runes you can get.

How do Runewords work?

You slot two runes together to create a Runeword that produces Offering and spends it to activate an ability (Image credit: Blizzard)

Runes are a little like gems in that you can slot them onto your gear to provide secondary effects. There are two types of rune:

  • Ritual Runes produce a certain amount of "Offering" based on something you do
  • Invocation Runes spend the Offering you produce to provide the additional effect or ability

Some of these effects are class skills, while others are simply passives, but you need to slot both a Ritual Rune and an Invocation Rune together on a two-slotted piece of gear—such as legs, helmet, chest, or two-handed weapon—in order for them to work. If you provide more Offering than is needed to an Invocation Rune, it'll also gain an additional Overflow effect. 

There are some other important details to remember about runes as well:

  • You can trade runes
  • You can equip a maximum of two Runewords, i.e two sets of two runes
  • You can't stack rune abilities

You can also use three runes of the same type to craft a new different rune, with a chance to create a rune of a higher rarity. Lastly, you can also craft Mythics—the new name for uber uniques—at the jeweller using runes.

How to farm runes

The best way to get runes is through the Undercity activity you can unlock once you reach Kurast during the story (Image credit: Blizzard)

Once you unlock Runewords in the Vessel of Hatred campaign, when you visit the council in the city of Kurast, you'll be able to get them through a variety of sources such as defeating bosses, whisper caches, strongholds, or as random drops from elites. The best way to get runes, however, is via the new Undercity activity. You can unlock this through the Kurast Undercity quest you can get from Ormus in the council chamber after you arrive there in the campaign.

You can also find Tributes in the Undercity and through other activities, which increase the rune rewards you get for completing the activity. Long story short; the Undercity is where you want to be if you need runes.

Diablo 4 Runeword list

Ritual Runes
RuneRarityGainCast
YulLegendary50 OfferingCast a skill with a cooldown.
AhuLegendary10 OfferingLucky hit: Up to a 100% chance against injured enemies.
TamLegendary25 OfferingCast a non-channeled core skill.
XolLegendary150 OfferingEvoke power from another class.
BacLegendary50 OfferingTravel five meters.
LithLegendary25 OfferingStand still for 0.3 seconds.
NeoRare200 OfferingDeal damage after not taking any within two seconds (Resets if invulnerable).
FeoRare1,000 OfferingBecome injured of crown controlled (cooldown: 20 seconds).
NocRare10 OfferingInflict a crowd control that isn't slow or chill.
PocRare5 OfferingSpend 5% of your max resource.
KaaRare2 OfferingLose 1% of your max life.
CirMagic50 OfferingCast the same non-channeled skill three times in a row.
ZanMagic150 OfferingCast an ultimate skill.
CemMagic75 OfferingCast evade.
UrMagic10 OfferingYour minion or companion kills an enemy or dies.
YaxMagic200 OfferingDrink a healing potion.
MoniMagic25 OfferingCast a skill after moving (Cooldown: 0.25 seconds).
Invocation Runes
RuneRarityCostCooldownSkill
OhmLegendary500 Offering (Overflow: Increased duration)2 secondsEvoke the Barbarian's Enhanced War Cry, increasing your movement speed and damage dealt.
VexLegendary400 Offering (Overflow: Increased duration)1 secondGain +3 to all skills for 7 seconds.
XanLegendary800 Offering1 secondYour next skill cast will be a guaranteed critical strike and overpower.
YomLegendary500 Offering2 secondsEvoke the Druid's Earthen Bulwark, granting yourself a barrier.
EomLegendary100 Offering (Overflow: Further reduced cooldowns)1 secondReduce your active cooldowns by 0.25 seconds.
JahLegendary500 Offering2 secondsReplace your next evade with the Sorcerer's Teleport, blinking further, dealing damage, and becoming unstoppable.
LacRare800 Offering (Overflow: Increased duration)1 secondEvoke the Barbarian's Challenging Shout, reducing your damage taken.
QueRare800 Offering (Overflow: Increased duration)1 secondEvoke the Druid's Earthen Bulwark, granting yourself a barrier.
QuaRare400 Offering (Overflow: Increased duration)1 secondRestore an evade charge and gain 7% movement speed for 5 seconds, up to 30%.
XalRare200 Offering (Overflow: Increased duration)1 secondGain 20% maximum life for 6 seconds.
WatRare100 Offering1 secondEvoke the Necromancer's Horrid Decrepify, slowing enemies, reducing their damage, and letting you execute them.
QaxRare400 Offering (Overflow: Further increased damage)1 secondYour next non-basic skill cast spends all of your primary resource to deal up to 100% increased damage.
ZecRare200 Offering (Overflow: Further reduced cooldown)2 secondsReduce your active ultimate cooldown by 4 seconds.
NerRare700 Offering (Overflow: Increased duration)6 secondsEvoke the Rogue's Countering Concealment, gaining dodge chance, movement speed, unstoppable, and stealth.
MotRare150 Offering (Overflow: Gain multiple shadows)1 secondGain a shadow from the Rogue's Dark Shroud, reducing damage taken per shadow.
ThulRare400 Offering (Overflow: Increased size)1 secondEvoke the Sorcerer's Mystical Frost Nova, inflicting freeze and vulnerable onto enemies.
TzicRare250 Offering1 secondEvoke the Spiritborn's Concussive Stomp, dealing damage and knocking down enemies.
KryRare500 Offering3 secondsEvoke the Spiritborn's Vortex, dealing damage and pulling on enemies.
GarMagic25 Offering (Overflow: Gain multiple stacks)1 secondGain 2.5% critical strike chance for 5 seconds, up to 25%.
LumMagic5 Offering (Overflow: Increased resource restored)1 secondRestore one primary resource.
TebMagic100 Offering1 secondEvoke the Necromancer's Abhorrent Iron Maiden, counterattacking damage from enemies and healing you when they die.
OnoMagic25 Offering (Overflow: Increased bolts spawned)1 secondEvoke the Druid's Dancing Bolts, seeking and dealing damage to enemies.
TecMagic100 Offering (Overflow: Increased size)1 secondEvoke the Barbarian's Earthquake, dealing damage to enemies within.
MetMagic100 Offering (Overflow: Increased duration)1 secondYou leave the Necromancer's Desecrated Ground behind you for three seconds, dealing damage to enemies within.
TunMagic100 Offering (Overflow: Increased grenades spawned)1 secondEvoke the Rogue's Stun Grenades, stunning and dealing damage to enemies.
TonMagic20 Offering (Overflow: Increased meteorites spawned)1 secondEvoke the Sorcerer's Meteorites, dealing damage to enemies.
TalMagic100 Offering (Overflow: increased swarms spawned)1 secondEvoke the Spiritborn's Pestilent Swarm, dealing damage to enemies.
CehMagic100 Offering (Overflow: Summon multiple wolves)1 secondSummon a Spirit Wolf to attack enemies for eight seconds.
