Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree may still take inspiration from Berserk, but this mod will turn you into the best sorcerer from Jujutsu Kaisen

It was clear from the very beginning that Elden Ring is chock-full of Berserk references. Whether that be the fact that the Erdtree itself is so clearly inspired by Berserk's World Spiral Tree or the fact that you can obtain a greatsword that looks almost identical to Guts'.

There's still clearly a link in Elden Ring's new DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, such as comparisons between Miquella to Griffith and the Furnace Gollems to the Celtic Wickerman, to name a few. But if this isn't enough for you fans have been adding more references to other mangas.

Modder McKenyu made a Gojo and Sukuna Moveset mod, letting you become a pretty fearsome jujutsu sorcerer. It introduces a set of animations "inspired by Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Gojo and Sukuna," according to McKenyu. This is done via two weapons: the Cursed Finger martial arts moveset with spear summon, and the Six Eyes martial arts moveset with kick focus. You can buy it at Twin Maiden Husk. The weapons also let you use seven incantations, including projectiles Reversal Red, Lapse Blue, Hollow Purple, and Divine Flame, as well as the domain expansion Malevolent Shrine, to name a few.

The DLC is clearly pretty difficult, with many of the mods available working in some way to make things easier for players, so having the benefit of Reverse Curse Technique to heal yourself or the destructive Hollow Purple, which should basically one-shot most opponents, will likely be a great help to players who are struggling.

While these abilities do require a weapon to work, it would be so cool to see it alongside one of the DLC's best new weapons—the Dryleaf Arts. This is basically a martial arts moveset that trades in any kind of weapon for swift punches and kicks. It's a refreshingly new approach that definitely rewards an aggressive and agile style—honestly, it's so cool that if you try only one new weapon, then it has to be this one.

When I first saw the Dryleaf Arts, my brain immediately pinged to Jujutsu Kaisen, as the manga and anime series features plenty of sorcerers fighting curses with various techniques, which usually boil down to hard-hitting punches. This slick fighting style alongside a mod that'll actually turn me into Satoru Gojo may actually be enough to convince me to trade in my Maliketh's Black Blade build, I don't think I can pass up on this opportunity.

If this also sounds like your ideal way to play through Elden Ring and its DLC, but you don't have Dryleaf Arts yet, there's a helpful mod that'll unlock it for you, so you won't have to wait 100 levels to give it a go.