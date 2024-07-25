DLC-sized Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London will be out tomorrow, 'Unless nuclear war happens'

Late in 2022, the mod team behind Fallout: London uploaded some songs from their in-game radio station to YouTube, including one called I Just Can't Wait (For Tomorrow). When the team's project manager, Prilladog, reposted that song in the Fallout: London Discord server's announcements channel, fans quickly realized what was up.

The mod team has since confirmed to Inverse that July 25 will indeed be the release date, 'Unless nuclear war happens'.

Fallout: London will give us an unofficial look at what somewhere outside the USA might look like in the post-apocalypse, with a London full of factions like the aristocratic Gentry and their army of Tommies, the Arthurian cosplayers who call themselves Camelot, and the Fifth Column, who are just a wee bit fascist. There are also smaller gangs like the Isle of Dogs Syndicate, the Vagabonds, the Beefeaters, and various squads of skinheads and other oiks.

Fallout: London will be fully compatible with the GOG version of Fallout 4, but Steam users will need to apply a downgrade patch as the next-gen update isn't stable enough. Epic users are completely out of luck apparently, as the Epic Games Store doesn't allow rollbacks to earlier game versions.