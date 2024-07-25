DLC-sized Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London will be out tomorrow, 'Unless nuclear war happens'
Mind the gap.
Late in 2022, the mod team behind Fallout: London uploaded some songs from their in-game radio station to YouTube, including one called I Just Can't Wait (For Tomorrow). When the team's project manager, Prilladog, reposted that song in the Fallout: London Discord server's announcements channel, fans quickly realized what was up.
The mod team has since confirmed to Inverse that July 25 will indeed be the release date, 'Unless nuclear war happens'.
Fallout: London will give us an unofficial look at what somewhere outside the USA might look like in the post-apocalypse, with a London full of factions like the aristocratic Gentry and their army of Tommies, the Arthurian cosplayers who call themselves Camelot, and the Fifth Column, who are just a wee bit fascist. There are also smaller gangs like the Isle of Dogs Syndicate, the Vagabonds, the Beefeaters, and various squads of skinheads and other oiks.
Fallout: London will be fully compatible with the GOG version of Fallout 4, but Steam users will need to apply a downgrade patch as the next-gen update isn't stable enough. Epic users are completely out of luck apparently, as the Epic Games Store doesn't allow rollbacks to earlier game versions.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.