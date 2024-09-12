Cyberpunk 2077 finally has official support for AMD's FSR 3

It's been quite a wait, but support for AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with Frame Generation—FSR 3, as it's more conveniently known—has finally arrived in Cyberpunk 2077.

FSR 3 was implemented in a new patch that rolled out today, taking the game to version 2.13. Here's what's on the menu:

Added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 with Frame Generation. More information can be found in this article on the Support website.

Added support for Intel Xe Super Sampling 1.3.

It will now be possible to enable both DLAA and DLSS Ray Reconstruction at the same time.

Added a new "Utilities" tab in Settings and moved HDD Mode, Hybrid CPU Utilization and AMD Simultaneous Multithreading (SMT) options there.

Other stability and visual fixes.

FSR 3 with Fluid Motion Frames is essentially AMD's answer to Nvidia's Frame Generation technology and DLSS 3, which generates new frames based on existing frame data and inserts them between conventionally generated frames. The net result is a smoother visual experience, as long as you have the hardware to support it: Because it's software based rather than hardware, AMD's solution is more widely compatible than Nvidia's Frame Generation tech, but AMD recommends a baseline performance of 60 fps in your game of choice before enabling it. As we noted in our explanation of what FSR 3 is, though, that baseline performance can include the frame rate boost from enabling FSR upscaling

In a Cyberpunk 2077 support article, CD Projekt said the same thing, warning that "at lower frame rates visual artifacts might be more prominent, [and] you might also experience frame pacing issues."

Cyberpunk 2077 players have been able to take advantage of FSR 3 since December 2023 thanks to a mod that replaces DLSS 3 frame generation with FSR 3 in any game. It works pretty well, although as hardware writer Nick Evanson said, a "native implementation" is always going to be a better choice. And now it's a choice you can actually make.

If you prefer to stick with the tried-and-true, that's an option too. "We've decided to keep support for both FSR 2.1 and FSR 3 to give players the flexibility to choose their preferred setting for visual quality and performance," CD Projekt said. "This allows them to experiment and find what fits their gaming style best."