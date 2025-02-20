Avowed starmetal locations and Forged of Star-Stuff completion rewards

An RPG simply isn't an RPG without a collection quest ending in a super special weapon, which is exactly what the Forged of Star-Stuff quest in Avowed is. You'll need to track down the location of four pieces of rare starmetal across the Living Lands and bring them to the one blacksmith qualified to turn them into a superb quality weapon—or two superb quality weapons, if you actually collect all four pieces of starmetal.

Right below I'll lay out where Forged of Star-Stuff actually ends and the different possible weapons you can choose as rewards, along with the specific locations of all four pieces of starmetal. The quest won't actually be marked complete until you collect and use all four pieces, so you probably want to check this one off your list for the sake of the XP even if you only want one of the weapons.

Forged of Star-Stuff location and rewards

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

Where's the starmetal smithy?

Cool your jets on this quest because you won't be able to complete Forged of Star-Stuff until you reach Galawain's Tusks, the fourth explorable area in Avowed. You'll be able to ask the smithing merchants in towns you visit along the way whether they can use starmetal to make anything but they're all going to turn you down. You can win some skyets off Kai at one point though when he bets you that the smith in Thirdborn will be able to use it. Hint: she won't. Shocking no one, this one's the purview of dwarven smiths alone.

Once you talk your way into Solace Keep in Galawain's Tusks, take a visit to the smithy down below the main central area. Recently-appointed Forgemaster Dela is more than happy to help. With all four of Avowed's starmetal fragments in hand (locations below) you can have him create a unique sword and arquebus and upgrade both of them to even more special variants. If you choose to upgrade either one, they'll keep the same passive effects, just get a new name and better base stat ratings.

One starmetal:

Meteor Blade : 1/3 Superb quality one-handed sword with 120 physical damage and 100 stun Lamenting Fury: A full combo attack gives the hit enemy -20% damage for 15 seconds Freezing Lash: Hits deal +10% bonus frost damage

: 1/3 Superb quality one-handed sword with 120 physical damage and 100 stun Moonstrike : 1/3 Superb quality arquebus with 308 physical damage and 280 stun Ondra's Scorn: Power attacks deal moderate frost accumulation to nearby enemies Freezine Lash: Hits deal +10% bonus frost damage

: 1/3 Superb quality arquebus with 308 physical damage and 280 stun

Two starmetal:

Ondra's Offense : 2/3 Superb quality one-handed sword with 141 physical damage and 110 stun Lamenting Fury: A full combo attack gives the hit enemy -20% damage for 15 seconds Freezing Lash: Hits deal +10% bonus frost damage

: 2/3 Superb quality one-handed sword with 141 physical damage and 110 stun Heavenstrike : 2/3 Superb quality arquebus with 361 physical damage and 308 stun Ondra's Scorn: Power attacks deal moderate frost accumulation to nearby enemies Freezine Lash: Hits deal +10% bonus frost damage

: 2/3 Superb quality arquebus with 361 physical damage and 308 stun

Starmetal locations

Starmetal location in Dawnshore

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

The starmetal fragment in Dawnshore is at the godless altar in the Southern Embrace portion of the map, near the coast. There are some xaurips to clear out of the altar area but it's otherwise easily accessible right next to the Emerald Stair Gatehouse beacon and the Southern Embrace party camp.

Starmetal location in Emerald Stair

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

The starmetal fragment in Emerald Stair is at the Damp Burrow in the Rolling Crags in a small cave guarded by an "exceptional" tier troll enemy Iscern. It's easiest to access from the Damp Burrow party camp if you've got it unlocked or the Ranger Headquarters beacon if not. You can approach the cave from the front, drop in from a hole in the ground near the pond above, or sneak into the abandoned house nearby and break through the floorboards.

Starmetal location in Shatterscarp

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

The starmetal fragment in Shatterscarp is located in the same abandoned mine near Thirdorn where you'll find Ruanga during the One Last Drink quest. Find the mine entrance in a small opening west of the Thirdborn party camp. Instead of entering Ruanga's little hideyhole, turn to your left and keep climbing up and around the ridge counterclockwise to reach a little plateau that's directly above the party camp. No fights here, it's yours to grab without a fuss.

Starmetal location in Galawain's Tusks

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment) (Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment)

The starmetal fragment in Galawain's Tusks is way out in the Ash Forest in the northwest portion of the map. The closest access is the Primordial Depths party camp and Ash Forest beacon. It's the same location as the bounty on Destul that you can pick up from the board in Solace Keep, which you should definitely pick up to make it an efficient trip out to the dead end of the map. You'll need to fight Destul the revenant first but then you can claim the piece of starmetal from the center of the crater down below.