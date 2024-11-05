The long promised online co-op update for The Binding of Isaac Rebirth is only weeks away

The Binding of Isaac creator Edmund McMillen promised online cooperative play for The Binding of Isaac Rebirth last year , and for those who have been waiting with mounting impatience ever since, here's good news: the update will go live on November 18.

The online coop will come with its own completion markers and coincide with a bunch of other balance fixes which McMillen says will focus on "buffing items you guys believe are lackluster / bad". Patch notes haven't been posted as yet.

Not coincidentally, today marks ten years since The Binding of Isaac Rebirth first hit Steam, which makes me feel old. When I remember that the original The Binding of Isaac actually released 13 years ago I'm compelled to start researching "most comfortable coffins" in case when you're dead you still retain some level of sentience as yet undetected by alive scientists.

McMillen has also posted a bunch of production documents for Rebirth on his X account , if you're curious to see some cutscene storyboards and the evolution of some boss designs.



The Binding of Isaac Rebirth is currently 50 percent off on Steam , with all DLC also discounted. I don't mean to be pushy or impatient, but maybe it's time to move on to the storied and long-in-development Mewgenics ? That's currently slated for a 2025 release, but I'll believe it when I see it.