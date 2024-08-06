Cult of the Lamb's next major content update will be an interactive digital comic: 'Where all your choices will take you on a colourful adventure'

Cult of the Lamb l Pilgrim Pack DLC Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Cult of the Lamb's upcoming major content update will count towards your required reading as developer Massive Monster shared plans to release an interactive digital comic.

"A brand new interactive digital comic, where your choices will take you on a colourful adventure with new secret quests, Follower forms, outfits, and decorations for your beloved Cult!" the devs say in a Steam update post. Some of the new Follower forms include a panda, a blue echidna, and what looks like a yellow hippo (but it could also be a guinea pig—honestly, I've never been able to figure these guys out).

The Pilgrim Comic Pack will be illustrated by Carles Dalmau, an artist who has worked on Cult of the Lamb and the sci-fi horror from Frictional Games, SOMA. It will also be written by Jojo Zhou, head of narrative at Massive Monster.

The best part is that we won't have to wait long as it will be released on August 12, at the same time as the Unholy Alliance content update, so you'll be able to enjoy this new story alongside full campaign co-op.

The teaser trailer gives us a small glimpse of what reading the comic will be like. We see some small forest critter reach for a helpful hand as they briefly gain the power of foresight and see everything that is to come, including a lovely sit-down meal, a rest under the starry night sky as Helob kidnaps another innocent forest dweller, a new evil foe, and, at the end of it all, The Lamb.

It looks like as you read the comic, you'll encounter some choices that may change the way the story progresses. The trailer shows an example of this: deciding which path the pilgrim animal takes—one full of moons and stars or one with bloody hooks and strange totems (I know which one I'd choose). This is actually pretty similar to how most runs in Cult of the Lamb take place (minus the fighting), as you spend a lot of time choosing which path is the safest or most profitable to take on your journey to fight one of the bishops.

But this isn't the first Cult of the Lamb comic. Back in March, an official comic, Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse, was funded in just six minutes on Kickstarter. The campaign included loads of really cool bonuses and special donor rewards, including adding sex to the campaign rewards.