An official Cult of the Lamb comic was funded in just 6 minutes, and I'm getting serious FOMO from the limited-time donator bonuses

Just when I thought I couldn't get more invested in the adorably bloody roguelike world of Cult of the Lamb, developer Devolver Digital teamed up with comic book publisher Oni Press to launch a new comic series, Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse, written by Alex Paknadel and drawn by Troy Little.

As someone who has only just begun their descent into a cult (thanks to some very enthusiastic pestering from a friend), this comic series looks like a brilliant way to get to know all the creatures that I'll eventually encounter in Cult of the Lamb. The series will also follow the star of the show, The Lamb, as they forge ahead on their path of recruiting new followers and expanding their religious cult.

It's clear that I'm not the only one excited by this prospect. With 30 days to go until the all-or-nothing deadline of April 12, Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse reached its goal of £7,800 in just six minutes—now the pledges are sitting at $89,500/£70,000 and counting at the time of writing this story.

But the fun doesn't end here. There are a couple of day-one deals that really caught my eye. Usually, when it comes to Kickstarter campaigns, I get ready to throw my wallet out the window to protect myself from reckless spending. But these day-one deals are actually pretty affordable and include some fantastic rewards, which would be a great addition to a physical game collection if that's your style. These perks include:

The complete series in DRM-FREE pdf for $10

Issue #1 Blood Red Foil variant for $15

Exclusive softcover featuring cover art by Troy Little for $20

All four issues featuring exclusive interlocking cover art by Troy Little for $25

Exclusive hardcover featuring cover art by Juan Gedeoni for $30

Tiers five to 10 range from $40 to $2000, with the final tier including an "infinite access set" that offers up all the goodies from previous sets plus a $100 Oni gift certificate, an original art page from Troy Little, and the privilege of getting sacrificed in an upcoming Cult of the Lamb comic release.

But the best reward, the one that will rule them all, is locked away and won't be available unless the donations pass some pretty pricey milestones. However, if, by some miracle, the pledges reach $666,666, then Cult of the Lamb: The First Verse will include sex in the campaign rewards. I'm not sure how set in stone this is as the fine print only reads, "shhh, we'll figure it out," but it's a small price to pay if you ask me.