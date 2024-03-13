One modder is bringing back Resident Evil 2's classic style by adding over 1,700 camera angles to the Remake

I first played Resident Evil 2 on my cousin's PlayStation when I was way too young to be doing so—10-year-old me had no business walking around Racoon City at that age. Back then, the grainy images and bloody zombies felt like they would jump out of the screen at me, and the lack of directional control, thanks to the fixed camera angles, was too much for my tiny brain to handle.

While I can't say for sure whether my brain has gotten any bigger, I'd like to think that if I were in the same circumstances now, I'd handle myself a lot better and wouldn't just disintegrate in terror at the sound of Mr X's footsteps. And as if my prayers have been answered, I can finally test out that theory as modder Enveloping Sounds released a couple of videos showcasing their work on a REFramework mod , which adds the fixed camera angle to Resident Evil 2 Remake .

"When starting the game, you will see your character from the point of view of a mounted/fixed camera cinematically pointed at the scene," Enveloping Sounds explained in a blog post . "Then, when trying to walk out of frame, it will change to another camera based on your new location, with the camera angles transitioning to one another in a seamless sequence that will follow you wherever you go. There are over 1,700 fixed cameras, all carefully placed, and the game can be completed from beginning to end entirely using these cameras."

It doesn't just end there, though, as this mod will also include customizable features like visual adjustments, controller options, an editor tool that is capable of creating and changing the fixed camera angles, and a camera that's "akin to the one in The Medium," which, after further research, managed to terrify me in an entirely new way—would recommend. But the best option by far has to be the way you can blend the classic camera with over-the-shoulder aiming. Fixed camera angles are artistically beautiful, but I've always preferred to be closer to the action when fighting off zombies or any other twisted creature. There's also auto aim and laser pointers that can help you with accuracy.

Enveloping Sounds has released a couple of videos showing off the fixed camera angles in case you'd rather watch someone play through it than subject yourself to those scares. One features Leon's introduction at the gas station, and the other follows Claire as she explores the orphanage later on. The scenes in the orphanage are nostalgically horrifying as you appreciate new ways to view the dimly lit and abandoned rooms. Unfortunately, Leon's intro doesn't look as cool, as the camera angles were very limited to what direction his flashlight was pointing, thanks to the lack of light, but that doesn't take away from all the hard work and fantastic concept of the REFramework mod.

If you're looking for a reason to get back into Resident Evil 2, then this is it. The fixed camera angle mod opens up a whole new way to appreciate the Remake and definitely sits up there with some of the best Resident Evil mods to date.