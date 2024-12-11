Red Dead Redemption gets an RDR 2 makeover with Reality Redemption 3.0

If you're still scratching your stubbly chin about how a 14-year old game can come to Steam with a $50 price tag, then keep scratching, because we can't justify that for you. On the other hand, there's no question that since Red Dead Redemption landed on Steam a couple of months ago, PC has become the definitive way to play Rockstar's western classic (though apparently it's not half-bad on the Asus ROG Ally X either). And a big part of that is the fact that it can now be modded until the cows come home.

Modders have wasted no time in getting stuck in either, with 335 Red Dead Redemption mods available on Nexus Mods right now . By far the most popular and sweeping of these is the Reality Redemption Overhaul Project , which goes a long way to giving the game that 'RDR 2' feel. The mod has just entered its 3.0 iteration, which packs in nearly 4 GB worth of high-res textures and character models, as well as improved reflections, physics, draw distances, particle effects, and many many other improvements. It looks like it's received a Reshade too, with vibrant colours punctuating that iconic contrast of the high desert's coppery landscape with the blue skies above it.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Looking at the pictures, it looks like a whole other proposition to the gristly game I played on the PlayStation 3 back in 2010.

The mod goes beyond just the graphics too, and makes various tweaks specifically aimed at bringing the original more in line with Red Dead 2. The camera behaviour has been adjusted to resemble the sequel's tighter, more cinematic perspective, and the weather system is in the process of being overhauled to be more dynamic, with improved time cycles, lighting, and cloud variations and shadows.

The minds behind Reality Redemption are seemingly far from done. The mod has a long to-do list, including a work-in-progress entry aimed at "Updating the game's lore with new textures, dialogue, and subtitles." Sounds great! Now, if Rockstar would just deign to cut Red Dead Redemption's PC price in half, then I might just be compelled to saddle up and revisit John Marston's stomping ground (and by that I don't mean his OnlyFans page) once more.