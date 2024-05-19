Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, May 19

Not sure how to kick off today's Wordle guesses? Then why not take a peek at our hint for the May 19 (1065) puzzle, and give yourself a helpful clue to work with? Or click your way straight to today's Wordle answer if you need to—win the game, your way.

Well, that was more difficult than I normally like my Sunday Wordles. I did eventually find a few key green letters, but not before I was in real danger or running out of rows to test my ideas out on. Thankfully I didn't, but it did take the final guess and my last nerve to find today's answer.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, May 19

A passing problem or unforeseen issue could be one of these, but hopefully your plans will go off without them. This word can also describe anything from getting a free ride to pulling up an item of clothing.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Your second win of the weekend. The answer to the May 19 (1065) Wordle is HITCH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

May 18: BRINY

BRINY May 17: TUTOR

TUTOR May 16: STALL

STALL May 15: PINCH

PINCH May 14: AMASS

AMASS May 13: CUMIN

CUMIN May 12: OUTER

OUTER May 11: TIDAL

TIDAL May 10: MEDIA

MEDIA May 9: JERKY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.