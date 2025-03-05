Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 5

Today's Wordle: Help with the daily puzzle.

Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Win Wednesday's Wordle in seconds—just scroll your way to the March 5 (1355) answer and enjoy the easiest win you've ever had. A bit much? Don't worry about it. Our Wordle tips can improve your general puzzle solving, and today's hint can point you in the right direction while still leaving the fun bits to you.

Technically a win in four isn't really something to boast about, but I had so much fun with today's Wordle the speed of it didn't really matter. Every new guess gave me a fresh new clue to work with, something that'd drive me toward the answer even though I couldn't quite see what it was at the time. And when I did finally uncover the right word? Bliss. A perfectly imperfect Wordle.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, March 5

In rugby, this is an orderly arrangement of players pushing against a similar group on the opposite team. Everywhere else, this is a disorganised crowd, pushing and shoving each other.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today? 

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day 

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.
  • A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your latest win. The answer to the March 5 (1355) Wordle is SCRUM.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers 

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

  • March 4: CHECK
  • March 3: SPEAR
  • March 2: DEITY
  • March 1: HOVER
  • February 28: FUZZY
  • February 27: LODGE
  • February 26: AWARD
  • February 25: DRYER
  • February 24: GLAND
  • February 23: OTTER

Learn more about Wordle 

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Kerry Brunskill
Kerry Brunskill
Contributing Writer

When baby Kerry was brought home from the hospital her hand was placed on the space bar of the family Atari 400, a small act of parental nerdery that has snowballed into a lifelong passion for gaming and the sort of freelance job her school careers advisor told her she couldn't do. She's now PC Gamer's word game expert, taking on the daily Wordle puzzle to give readers a hint each and every day. Her Wordle streak is truly mighty.

Somehow Kerry managed to get away with writing regular features on old Japanese PC games, telling today's PC gamers about some of the most fascinating and influential games of the '80s and '90s.

