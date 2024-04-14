Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, April 14

Come take a look at our clue for today's Wordle and give your game a quick nudge towards the solution without spoiling all of your guessing fun. Or if winning Wordle in record time's your idea of a great start to your day, feel free to click through to the answer to the April 14 (1030) puzzle instead. Win Wordle, your way.

Wow, that was close. I'd found what should have been a handy little pair of yellow letters… the only problem was they didn't turn green for far too long, and meant I only had a few rows left to unearth today's answer. Not an ideal way to spend a Saturday morning, but at least it was a memorable Wordle.

Wordle today: A hint

Wordle today: A hint for Sunday, April 14

You'd call a large, gas-filled aircraft this. In the past they were used to transport people, but these days they're more often seen as a form of aerial advertising. Not a hot air balloon. Every single letter in today's answer's unique.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

There are no double letters in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:

Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.

Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.

Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Wordle today: The answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

You might want to take a peek at this. The answer to the April 14 (1030) Wordle is BLIMP.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 13: STEEL

STEEL April 12: WHINY

WHINY April 11: LOUSE

LOUSE April 10: BROTH

BROTH April 9 : MERGE

: MERGE April 8: BREED

BREED April 7: VOILA

VOILA April 6: FINCH

FINCH April 5: WRIST

WRIST April 4: CLIMB

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.

You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.