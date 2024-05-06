It sure looks like The Talos Principle 2 is about to get an expansion

Events are growing mysterious around The Talos Principle 2. More mysterious than usual, anyway, as it is a game with enigmas at its heart. A flurry of cryptic activity on various social media channels related to the game suggests some sort of major announcement, possibly for an expansion, is in the works.

Earlier today, the official Talos Principle 2 Twitter account posted a short video clip depicting a flyover of a mazey, grass covered building. The video was accompanied by the tweet "The old world is fading, and the new world is born. Now comes the age of miracles." This post was later quote tweeted by one of the game's writers, Jonas Kyratzes, who added the simple line "Here we go…"

It seems likely, therefore, that Croteam is cooking up something new related to the Talos Principle 2. Whether it's a full-on expansion or some other major update is not entirely clear, but I'd put my money of the former. Given the game's combination of puzzling and philosophy, there's probably some clever hidden message in the video, but I'll be honest, I am far too dumb to figure it out.

Nonetheless, an expansion for the Talos Principle 2 wouldn't be out of character for the series. The original game received an addon, titled Road to Gehenna, about a year after the vanilla game's launch. With six months having passed since the release of the sequel, it's probably a bit early for an expansion to surprise drop, but an announcement now for a release nearer Christmas would make sense.

If there's one thing that's true in this confounding universe, it's that the Talos Principle 2 deserves a bit of DLC. The sequel was received extremely well when it launched in November last year, garnering an Overwhelmingly Positive rating on Steam out of more than 8,000 reviews. Our reviewer Dominic was similarly enchanted by its combination of conundrums both logical and existential, declaring that it "delivers in a way that few sequels do". The sequel appears to have sold fairly well too, with publisher Devolver Digital hailing its performance at the end of January. If all of this leads to more Talos Principle to play, that can only be a good thing in my book.