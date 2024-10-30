One Deadlock player found a glitch that can 'increase a character's scale' so much that 'they grow larger than the map and die instantly'

Deadlock Magician/Colossus Glitch! Infinite Character Scaling - YouTube Watch On

One of the best parts of Deadlock being in closed beta is that players are finding weird bugs and glitches they can exploit for some good laughs, and the latest is a doozy. Somehow, one player managed to use one of the new heroes' abilities to infinitely grow other characters.

The Deadlock player, who goes by Rasterise, uploaded a video of the new colossal glitch/ infinite character scaling, and it's just as impressive as it sounds. "Playing yesterday, we discovered a bug that allowed you to use Magician's 3 with colossus to increase a character's scale infinitely, or at least until they grow larger than the map and die instantly," Rasterise says.

Magician's 3 ability is known as Rabbit Hex, and it can transform a target or yourself into a small rabbit that can move much faster than other heroes but does take increased damage. Then there's Colossus, a Tier 4 vitality item that can provide bonus health, melee damage, and weapon damage to users. It also can grant bullet resist, spirit resist, and slow the movement speed of nearby enemies.

During a match in the Hero Lab, Rasterise explained that if you turn a hero into a frog (that's another one of Magician's abilities), just as the Colossus item stops working, the targeted hero gets bigger. This is something you can stack to make the biggest hero Deadlock's ever seen.

Most of onlookers were astounded, with one of them declaring: "This is the greatest magic trick I've ever seen." Another simply asked, "Why is she so fuckin bug lol." They probably meant to say big, but I'd forget basic spelling as well if a gigantic Lady Geist started charging towards me.

But it's not all fun and games. There are some serious drawbacks to using this glitch. "Cons: Hitbox changes for incoming damage only, so any cover is useless, zipline stops working, and the camera remains in the default position, so you can't see anything." Being big also doesn't change how fast you are, so watching a massive Lady Geist try to run to mid-boss just looks like how running in my dreams feels. The only pro is that it's "funny," which it really is, so fair play.

Unfortunately, the match ended in a loss because Lady Geist was too big for the map and kept getting killed by the sky box every time she respawned. It's a tough price to pay for greatness, but pioneers must sacrifice in the name of discovery.