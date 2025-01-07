Extraction MOBA Seekers of Skyveil will launch into early access in March, but first, the 'largest playtest' yet is coming later this week
The new round of playtesting begins on January 10 and is open to all.
Seekers of Skyveil, the game that mashes up MOBA-style gameplay with extraction shooter mechanics—and seems to be doing a very good job of it—announced today that it's set to launch into early access in March. But first, another round of playtesting is set to kick off on January 10 on Steam.
Seekers of Skyveil looks like a MOBA, but what lies underneath is really quite different. PC Gamer's Tyler Colp took an early version of the game for a spin in May 2024 and was well impressed with it, describing its unusual genre structure as "elastic in a way that the typical MOBA structure doesn't allow, which gives it a strong chance at bringing in people who aren't interested in a game that mostly hinges on your performance in its final moments"—which is to say, people who aren't generally into MOBAs. Of course, people who do like MOBAs will probably dig it too, and if you're unsure on that front, this is a great opportunity to find out.
This round of playtesting, open to players in North America, will be the largest yet, running for 10 days from 4 pm to 10 pm PT each day and open to all who apply to get in on Steam. Everyone who plays during this playtest will be given an exclusive emote for playing at least one day and a new crown cosmetic for doing at least five days. Twitch Drops rewards will also be offered over the course of the test. To get into the playtest, just swing by the Steam page and click the "request access" button—you should be able to download the client and get in right away.
More testing will follow in February, including a week-long stress test during Steam Next Fest between February 24 and March 3, which will see the servers running 24 hours a day. Assuming nothing goes catastrophically wrong, the end of the stress test on March 3 will signal the beginning of full-scale early access.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
League of Legends hit by SAG-AFTRA union action as Riot delays English VO to 'respect the ongoing strike' over AI, though voice actors think it could be doing more to help
Valve is adding an 'extra competitive' option to Deadlock that'll make matches harder, but only because everyone in this mode refuses to speak