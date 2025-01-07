Extraction MOBA Seekers of Skyveil will launch into early access in March, but first, the 'largest playtest' yet is coming later this week

Seekers of Skyveil | Official Beta Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Seekers of Skyveil, the game that mashes up MOBA-style gameplay with extraction shooter mechanics—and seems to be doing a very good job of it—announced today that it's set to launch into early access in March. But first, another round of playtesting is set to kick off on January 10 on Steam.

Seekers of Skyveil looks like a MOBA, but what lies underneath is really quite different. PC Gamer's Tyler Colp took an early version of the game for a spin in May 2024 and was well impressed with it, describing its unusual genre structure as "elastic in a way that the typical MOBA structure doesn't allow, which gives it a strong chance at bringing in people who aren't interested in a game that mostly hinges on your performance in its final moments"—which is to say, people who aren't generally into MOBAs. Of course, people who do like MOBAs will probably dig it too, and if you're unsure on that front, this is a great opportunity to find out.

This round of playtesting, open to players in North America, will be the largest yet, running for 10 days from 4 pm to 10 pm PT each day and open to all who apply to get in on Steam. Everyone who plays during this playtest will be given an exclusive emote for playing at least one day and a new crown cosmetic for doing at least five days. Twitch Drops rewards will also be offered over the course of the test. To get into the playtest, just swing by the Steam page and click the "request access" button—you should be able to download the client and get in right away.

More testing will follow in February, including a week-long stress test during Steam Next Fest between February 24 and March 3, which will see the servers running 24 hours a day. Assuming nothing goes catastrophically wrong, the end of the stress test on March 3 will signal the beginning of full-scale early access.

(Image credit: Elodie Games)