How to transmogrify your gear in WoW Cataclysm Classic

One of the most exciting parts of the Cataclysm expansion for World of Warcraft Classic is the re-introduction of the transmogrification system. This allows armor and weapons to be transformed visually into any other armor piece or weapon of the same type that the player has learned.

WoW transmog is nothing less than a revolutionary change for how terrific (or edgy, or silly) your characters can look. It also offers a wonderful solution to the age-old problem of the new expansion fashion faux pas, where you trade in the last expansion's impressive tier and armor sets for the comically mismatched greens you collect while you level up. If you want to skip this visually awkward stage, here's what you need to know about transmog in Cataclysm Classic.

How to collect transmog appearances

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Every time you acquire a new piece of uncommon, or better, quality gear and bind it to your character—you can do this by equipping it, which makes it non-tradeable—you "learn" that appearance. That applies to all the equipment that's hanging around in your bags and your bank, again, assuming it's bound to you. It also counts the equipment from almost any quest you've previously completed. As a bonus, that includes all the options you didn't pick from those quests, too.

When you see a piece of loot drop, including in loot roll windows, in links from players, or on the auction house, you'll see text at the bottom of its description "You have not yet learned this appearance" if you don't already know the transmog. This is handy as you can see at a glance whether you already have that transmog appearance.

If you want to browse through the appearances you've collected, hit the Collections button on the minibar (the horse's head or Shift-P by default) and choose the Appearances tab. You can cycle through the different armor pieces at the top and see the transmog options available for each.

In order to use an appearance, you must be able to equip that armor or weapon type, and if you're transmogging a weapon, it will need to be the same type too. Daggers can only transmogrify into other daggers, for example, and a mail chest item can only be transmogged into other mail chest-slot appearances.

How to transmog your gear

(Image credit: Blizzard)

To make a piece of your current armor look like one of those other appearances, you visit a Transmogrifier. These helpful ethereal NPCs are located in Stormwind—Thaumaturge Vashreen, along the canal near the Cathedral—and in Orgrimmar, you'll find Warpweaver Dushar in the Drag. Talk to the Transmogrifier, then click on the armor piece that you want to change and you'll see the different options. Click the option to see what it looks like on your character, then press Apply to accept the change.

Transmogrification costs gold and the amount will vary, depending on the armor slot.

To remove a transmogged appearance, either overwrite it with another one, or hover over it in the Transmogrifier window and click the little recursive arrow on that piece in the top right corner, then Apply the change. This will make the armor look like it did before you 'mogged it. Transmogs are permanent until overwritten though if you change your mind, reverting back to the original appearance is generally free.

Classic transmog looks to get you started

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Old tier sets (and their lookalike pieces, for other classes on the same armor type) are a terrific source of flashy looks for transmog. Now might be the time to go back in those old soloable classic raids and dungeons to pick up any appearances you're missing.

Some particularly notable pieces include those with fancy animation effects, which work in transmog too, such as the wings from the warlock Tier 6 helm from the helm token from Archimonde in Hyjal Summit and the shaman tier 10 shoulders from Icecrown Citadel with the spectral shoveltusks.

Transmogrification gives you a new reason to do dungeons, raids and other content you've long since outleveled, though unfortunately, you cannot transmog legendary items.

Here are a few other top-shelf transmog ideas to get you rolling in Cataclysm Classic:

Happy hunting!