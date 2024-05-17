Here are the World of Warcraft Cataclysm maps for each zone
Each Cataclysm map uncovered so you can plan ahead.
If you're looking for a World of Warcraft Cataclysm map, it's more complex a request than you might think. The Cataclysm-specific zones are spread across Kalimdor, the Eastern Kingdoms, and, in the case of Vashj'ir, in the sea, so you can't see everything on the same map. What you can do, however, is scroll further down this page and take a look at the individual maps for each area.
Before you venture into the Cataclysm zones and start leveling your way to 85, you might want to (re)familiarise yourself with World of Warcraft's landscape. Cataclysm saw a huge upheaval in Azeroth, with Deathwing altering the terrain of many existing areas, but for this guide, I'll focus on those arriving with the latest Classic expansion. With that in mind, here are the maps for each new zone in WoW Cataclysm.
Plan ahead with each WoW Cataclysm map
The Cataclysm maps above consist of all eight zones you'll find in the new expansion. As they aren't restricted to a specific continent like Northrend was for Wrath or Outland for Burning Crusade, these are the maps you'll uncover when exploring each zone. If you want to plan your leveling journey ahead of time, this guide to the level requirements for each zone might be worth a peek.
I haven't included the starting areas for the new goblin and worgen races, so you'll only find the areas you'll begin exploring once you reach level 80. Even if you don't end up spending much time in each zone while leveling, you will be seeing a lot of those areas at 85 when you start doing dailies or unlocking the hubs that you skipped in your rush to reach the level cap.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Sarah started as a freelance writer in 2018, writing for PCGamesN, TechRadar, GamingBible, Red Bull Gaming and more. In 2021, she was offered a full-time position on the PC Gamer team where she takes every possible opportunity to talk about World of Warcraft and Elden Ring. When not writing guides, most of her spare time is spent in Azeroth—though she's quite partial to JRPGs too. One of her fondest hopes is to one day play through the ending of Final Fantasy X without breaking down into a sobbing heap. She probably has more wolves in Valheim than you.