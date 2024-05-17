Here are the World of Warcraft Cataclysm maps for each zone

If you're looking for a World of Warcraft Cataclysm map, it's more complex a request than you might think. The Cataclysm-specific zones are spread across Kalimdor, the Eastern Kingdoms, and, in the case of Vashj'ir, in the sea, so you can't see everything on the same map. What you can do, however, is scroll further down this page and take a look at the individual maps for each area.

Before you venture into the Cataclysm zones and start leveling your way to 85, you might want to (re)familiarise yourself with World of Warcraft's landscape. Cataclysm saw a huge upheaval in Azeroth, with Deathwing altering the terrain of many existing areas, but for this guide, I'll focus on those arriving with the latest Classic expansion. With that in mind, here are the maps for each new zone in WoW Cataclysm.

Plan ahead with each WoW Cataclysm map

Image 1 of 8 Vashj'ir map. (Image credit: Blizzard) Mount Hyjal map. (Image credit: Blizzard) The Maelstrom map. (Image credit: Blizzard) Deepholm map. (Image credit: Blizzard) Uldum map. (Image credit: Blizzard) Twilight Highlands map. (Image credit: Blizzard) Tol Barad map. (Image credit: Blizzard) Tol Barad Penninsula map. (Image credit: Blizzard)

The Cataclysm maps above consist of all eight zones you'll find in the new expansion. As they aren't restricted to a specific continent like Northrend was for Wrath or Outland for Burning Crusade, these are the maps you'll uncover when exploring each zone. If you want to plan your leveling journey ahead of time, this guide to the level requirements for each zone might be worth a peek.

I haven't included the starting areas for the new goblin and worgen races, so you'll only find the areas you'll begin exploring once you reach level 80. Even if you don't end up spending much time in each zone while leveling, you will be seeing a lot of those areas at 85 when you start doing dailies or unlocking the hubs that you skipped in your rush to reach the level cap.