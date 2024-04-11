Here are the World of Warcraft Cataclysm worgen and goblin class choices

You might be wondering which goblin classes will be available, with the imminent release of World of Warcraft : Cataclysm Classic. Or perhaps you play as Alliance and want to know which class you can choose as a worgen. Both races were originally—and again now in Classic—introduced with the Cataclysm expansion, and, like the others, you are limited to the class you can play.

While you might have one of each class in modern WoW—or maybe that's just me—leveling takes much longer in Classic, so it pays to know which race and class combination you want to play ahead of time. With that in mind, here are the classes you can play as a goblin and worgen in Cataclysm Classic.

WoW Cataclysm goblin classes

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Goblins are the Horde's new race in Cataclysm, and they have their own starting zones: Kezan and The Lost Isles. You'll start here, regardless of the class you choose, but you won't be able to return once you've progressed the story and left the area.

Here are the goblin classes available in Cataclysm:

Warrior

Hunter

Rogue

Priest

Death Knight

Shaman

Mage

Warlock

Worgen class choices

(Image credit: Blizzard)

The worgen is the new race for the Alliance, and like the goblins, they have their own starting zone in the Eastern Kingdoms: Gilneas, and Gilneas City.

Here are the worgen classes available in Cataclysm:

Warrior

Hunter

Rogue

Priest

Death Knight

Mage

Warlock

Druid

The worgen are unique—or, they were at the time of the original Cataclysm—in that they have two appearances, a human form and their worgen form. Just bear in mind that you'll need to switch to the latter when fighting.