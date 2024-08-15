Unbelievably beautiful life sim Inzoi is doing a limited time demo of its character creator next week

Of the handful of Sims-like life sims on the horizon, Inzoi may be the most hotly anticipated. Not only is it likely coming soonest, but it's gorgeous too. We'll all get our hands on its prettiest features next week when Inzoi's character creator gets a free demo starting on August 20.

"As a special treat for its community," Krafton announced today that Inzoi is releasing a limited time public demo for Inzoi: Character Studio through Steam . "This feature allows players to craft their dream avatar, the 'Zoi,' with over 250 customization options." Character Studio will be available to play from 9 pm Pacific on Tuesday, August 20 through 9 pm Pacific on Sunday, August 25.

We've seen snatches of Inzoi in a couple gameplay trailers since it was announced late last yet with longed-for life sim features like driveable cars, city editing tools, and other wacky things like tarot card readings. The bit that's been easiest to drool over though has been its character creation.

So far the menus we've seen have all been in Korean so I don't know all the options yet, but it's not hard to appreciate its soft, detailed hairstyles, hyper-realistic clothing textures, and very granular face editing without a translation. We've seen some really detailed nail customization, color pickers for skin color, eye color, individual parts of clothing pieces, and facial feature editing. Oh, and there's definitely a pattern selector for clothes too, hell yeah.

That's a whole lot of options to try in only five days, which is probably going to overheat my brain if rendering all those lighting effects and strands of hair doesn't overheat my PC first.

Inzoi says that with the launch of the Character Studio, you'll also be able to upload Zois to the Canvas—its content sharing space like The Sims series Gallery—and that the Zois you upload during the demo will remain usable when Inzoi's full launch hits.

Inzoi doesn't have a launch date yet, but it did just launch a Steam page last week. It says "coming soon" on the storefront, and last we heard it was expected in late 2024. Inzoi also recently teased that it would be attending Gamescom this year, which begins next week, so it's possible we'll hear more on that front then while we're in the middle of trying to make extremely detailed avatars.