Turns out Inzoi's inhabitants wear towels in the shower because pixelating them Sims-style was too saucy: 'We actually tested this ourselves during development, so you can trust us'

Inzoi has been in the hands of life sim sickos for a few days now, and while there are pockets of criticism here and there—build mode being too obtuse and a lack of gameplay depth being two major callouts—it seems that folks are having a real good time playing something that isn't The Sims for a change.

I've put in a fair few hours myself, and one of the more bizarre things I've noticed is the fact that my Zois never strip down to their birthday suit. Like, ever. Sitting on the toilet conjures up a midsection blur that won't be new to anyone who's played The Sims before, but going for a shower or a bath will see Zois wrapping themselves in a towel to do so. Which, if you ask me, seems like a horribly impractical arrangement. Soggy, heavy cotton that's constantly threatening to fall off me and plop on the floor in a wet mess? I'm good, thanks.

But there's a good reason for it, as director Hyungjun 'Kjun' Kim tells PCGamesN. It seems the game has been hoisted by its own ultra-realistic petard, as Inzoi's graphics made the whole thing look a little too salacious when slapped with your standard blur or pixelation à la The Sims.

(Image credit: Krafton)

Kjun said that, apparently, going censored nude made the game look "overly suggestive," and apparently has the data to back it up. The data being, they looked at it—presumably in horror—before bundling them up in white cotton. "We actually tested this ourselves during development, so you can trust us on this," Kjun added. I mean, hey, fair enough.

Though I would argue that sitting in a bathtub wrapped in a towel perhaps isn't the most elegant solution, I'm not entirely sure what else Krafton could have done outside chucking a bathing suit on everyone. Then again, that also seems like a strange scenario.

If you ask me, I say whack a pair of denim cutoffs on all of them underneath that towel, for the full never-nude experience. It'll effectively hide their thunder.