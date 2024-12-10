Forget inheriting a dumpy old farm: your cool uncle left you a 'seaplane delivery service' in this open world life sim

I've been playing a lot of Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 lately so I've got planes on my branes. That made Lou's Lagoon an instant "Yes please!" for me when I caught its gameplay trailer at today's Wholesome Snack showcase.

Instead of inheriting a dumpy old farm from a relative, as is so often the case in life sims, in Lou's Lagoon you're given a seaplane delivery service. Instead of chopping down trees you'll be soaring above them as you explore the islands of a colorful archipelago. I'm in! Here's a look at the trailer:

Lou's Lagoon Gameplay Trailer | Wholesome Snack 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Having your own seaplane sounds cool enough already, but that's just one of your toys in Lou's Lagoon. You'll also have a glider for exploring, a fishing rod for, well, fishing, and something much cooler than a pickaxe to gather materials:

"With your trusty vacuum (aka The Swirler 2000) by your side, explore the diverse islands of the Limbo Archipelago, collecting and harvesting resources, and crafting valuable goods to deliver to your customers in your faithful seaplane," says developer Tiny Roar.

"Your seaplane is your key to the islands of Limbo, and can be upgraded and expanded as the success of your delivery venture grows. There are also minigames designed to test your mettle—from races to obstacle courses, and more!"

It sounds great and looks great, though I should mention that you've inherited this seaplane because your uncle, um... well, he disappeared. But I'm sure he's fine! Probably. And with your plane, glider, and trusty Swirler 2000, you've got lots of tools at your disposal to track him down. Lou's Lagoon doesn't have a release date yet, but you can't check out its page on Steam.