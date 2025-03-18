Larian’s Swen Vincke subtweets anyone still fixated on singleplayer games’ commercial viability: 'They just have to be good'

News
By published

The Baldur’s Gate guru sends out a reminder that no revenue projection is as convincing as, well, a good game.

Larian CEO Swen Vincke brandishes a sword at the camera and smiles.
(Image credit: Larian)

When Swen Vincke took the stage at 2024’s Game Awards to call out the entire games industry for being more committed to "market share" and "arbitrary sales targets" than making good games for their own sake, he noted that the secret formula which led to Larian’s meteoric rise had nothing to do with audience expectations or brand value. Instead the team made good, trailblazing games and things just kind of worked out after that.

He’s doubled down in a recent post on X which addresses skeptics of his point directly, as well as anyone saying that games need to start falling in line with multiplayer live service trends, saying it’s "that time of the year again when big single player games are declared dead. Use your imagination. They're not. They just have to be good."

A post on X from Swen Vincke with 49.6K views that reads: "That time of year again when big single player games are declared dead. Use your imagination. They're not. They just have to be good."

(Image credit: X)

It should be no surprise to anyone out and enjoying singleplayer games; it feels like there’s a new firecracker RPG lighting up the Steam charts every few weeks now, with Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 selling a million copies in just 24 hours and Stalker 2 hitting 6 times that a few months in. And though they aren’t exactly singleplayer, co-op blockbusters like Split Fiction and Larian’s own Baldur’s Gate 3 should sufficiently demonstrate the long-standing demand for a robust PvE experience.

But if Vincke’s recent comments are anything to go by, this quip seems squarely aimed at industry-minded types who think in terms of quarterly profit and rapid, endless growth. Larian released a decade’s worth of moderately successful Divinity games before the Original Sin series put them in the limelight—so when at events like the Game Awards, he cautions developers to build their companies slowly with earnest ideas rather than jumping on the latest hype train, he is at least speaking from experience.

It might seem a little on the nose to say games should be good and heartfelt rather than bad and cynical, but Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley did echo the sentiment in a recent interview with PC Gamer, saying: “We try to make it that we can make a really good game, and it has a very decent chance of making a profit. And that's really what it comes down to."

It’s hard to know what exactly begat the statement from Vincke—the currently-underway Game Developers Conference, and all the conversations that arise from it, may be a factor—but his recent celebration of a Stardew Valley modder’s Baldur’s Gate 3 makeover suggests that he’s probably just passionate about game developers making things in general. And while it’s an unfortunate fact of life that game production is wrapped up in a vicious industry of left-and-right layoffs and corporate greed, it’s certainly true that singleplayer games are not—and most likely will never be—dead.

2025 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
sniper elite 5 cover
Sniper Elite CEO reckons Swen Vincke is right to snarl at short-sighted publishers: 'You could argue that their business at senior level isn't making games… their business is managing their shareholders' perceptions'
Phil Spencer giving a talk on stage, wearing a t-shirt with an &#039;X&#039; on it.
'Not every story is told in that way': Phil Spencer says that live service games aren't the answer to every problem, and that smaller games play an important role
Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League screenshot of King Shark
I've seen enough: No more forcing singleplayer studios to make mediocre live service games
A man shouting while waving his sword in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Baldur's Gate 3 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 show that the future of RPGs is in games way more ambitious, weird and unexpected than anything Bethesda and BioWare have to offer
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3
2024 was still the year of Baldur's Gate 3: Why we're all still playing Larian's once-in-a-decade RPG 16 months later
Manfred clenching his fists
EA has learned all the wrong lessons from Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and it's going to be disastrous for the future of Mass Effect 5—if it even has a future
Latest in Games
Larian CEO Swen Vincke brandishes a sword at the camera and smiles.
Larian’s Swen Vincke subtweets anyone still fixated on singleplayer games’ commercial viability: 'They just have to be good'
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Imai Sokyu location - Imai Sokyu sitting down at a table with his head turned to his left.
Where to find Imai Sokyu in Assassin's Creed Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Makino Kurumazuka Kofun - Yasuke holding a large red explosive jar.
How to enter Makino Kurumazuka Kofun in Assassin's Creed Shadows
A man holding a gun drives a boat as money flies out the back in GTA Online
Rockstar hornswoggles lapsed GTAO players with $3 million welcome-back offer that actually requires you to spend money to get most of it
A citizen of a city
Cities: Skylines 2 celebrates 10 years of Cities with more nuanced homelessness and six new DLCs
The teenage protagonist of Silent Hill f, wearing a Japanese schoolgirl uniform.
Ratings board gives away Silent Hill f's gut-churning tricks, listing face-slicing, arm-sawing and, worst of all, 'exposed buttocks'
Latest in News
Larian CEO Swen Vincke brandishes a sword at the camera and smiles.
Larian’s Swen Vincke subtweets anyone still fixated on singleplayer games’ commercial viability: 'They just have to be good'
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.
New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
'People like to hate EA, I don't know why': Split Fiction's Josef Fares says he has a good relationship with his publisher, but 'nobody believes' him
A screenshot from the Silent Hill F reveal trailer, showing a Japanese girl in a school uniform next to a truck
The Silent Hill F system requirements look pretty modest at first but that's only for all my 720p gamers out there
The G-Man, The Heavy and Widowmaker hanging out
PC gamers spend 92% of their time on older games, oh and there are apparently 908 million of us now
A man holding a gun drives a boat as money flies out the back in GTA Online
Rockstar hornswoggles lapsed GTAO players with $3 million welcome-back offer that actually requires you to spend money to get most of it
More about games
assassin&#039;s creed shadows yasuke riding a horse

Don't expect to unlock Yasuke for a while in Assassin's Creed Shadows
assassin&#039;s creed shadows review

Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.

New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
See more latest
Most Popular
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.
New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
Split Fiction trailer still - Zoe and Mio staring into a large pipe
'People like to hate EA, I don't know why': Split Fiction's Josef Fares says he has a good relationship with his publisher, but 'nobody believes' him
A screenshot from the Silent Hill F reveal trailer, showing a Japanese girl in a school uniform next to a truck
The Silent Hill F system requirements look pretty modest at first but that's only for all my 720p gamers out there
The G-Man, The Heavy and Widowmaker hanging out
PC gamers spend 92% of their time on older games, oh and there are apparently 908 million of us now
A collage of Radeon RX 9000 series graphics cards, as shown in AMD&#039;s promotional video for the launch of RDNA 4 at CES 2025
AMD claims it has 45% gaming GPU market share in Japan but jokingly admits it 'isn't used to selling graphics cards'
The HyperX Cloud III S Wireless with extra ear plate on a blurred background
This HyperX headset is quite literally for the clouds as it has the option for winged ear plates
A citizen of a city
Cities: Skylines 2 celebrates 10 years of Cities with more nuanced homelessness and six new DLCs
A man holding a gun drives a boat as money flies out the back in GTA Online
Rockstar hornswoggles lapsed GTAO players with $3 million welcome-back offer that actually requires you to spend money to get most of it
Kratos is angry.
'I'm not a gamer,' says God of War Amazon series' new showrunner, unwittingly kicking a hornet's nest despite years of acclaimed writing experience
The teenage protagonist of Silent Hill f, wearing a Japanese schoolgirl uniform.
Ratings board gives away Silent Hill f's gut-churning tricks, listing face-slicing, arm-sawing and, worst of all, 'exposed buttocks'