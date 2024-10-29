I set $5 as an arbitrary maximum price while browsing GOG's Halloween Sale, and the number of good games I got genuinely surprised me
GOG's big Halloween Sale is live now.
The spooky season is upon us, and that means it's time for Halloween sales. Steam is the big one, of course, but GOG kicked off its own Halloween sale today, and I'm here to inform you that there are some very sweet—candy-like, you might say—deals to be found.
As something of a destination for older and more obscure games, a lot of the games on GOG are priced pretty low to start with. So what I like to do when the sales come along is mash its price-range slider way down to see what I can get for, say, under five bucks. And it's actually quite a lot.
To rattle off a few that caught my eye:
- The wonderfully demented Edna and Harvey: Harvey's New Eyes is down to less than $2
- The unparalleled FPS FEAR: Platinum is $1
- The original Frostpunk is down to just $3
- The outstanding narrative puzzler Her Story is $1
- The Portal-meets Lovecraft puzzler Magrunner: Dark Pulse (which I quite liked) is $2
- The woefully underrated space sim Long Journey Home is $1
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut is $3
- Far: Lone Sails is $2
- A bunch of Batman: Arkham games are less than a fiver
- Hob (so good) is $3
The list goes on.
Not all of these games are Halloween themed, strictly speaking, but they do share the common characteristic of being really good games for really cheap prices. As always, it's worth checking around (or using a site like isthereanydeal.com) to ensure you're getting the best deal, but some of these prices you're really not going to beat anywhere else.
GOG's Halloween Sale is live now and runs until November 4.
