I set $5 as an arbitrary maximum price while browsing GOG's Halloween Sale, and the number of good games I got genuinely surprised me

GOG's big Halloween Sale is live now.

FEAR
(Image credit: Monolith Productions)

The spooky season is upon us, and that means it's time for Halloween sales. Steam is the big one, of course, but GOG kicked off its own Halloween sale today, and I'm here to inform you that there are some very sweet—candy-like, you might say—deals to be found.

As something of a destination for older and more obscure games, a lot of the games on GOG are priced pretty low to start with. So what I like to do when the sales come along is mash its price-range slider way down to see what I can get for, say, under five bucks. And it's actually quite a lot.

To rattle off a few that caught my eye:

The list goes on.

Not all of these games are Halloween themed, strictly speaking, but they do share the common characteristic of being really good games for really cheap prices. As always, it's worth checking around (or using a site like isthereanydeal.com) to ensure you're getting the best deal, but some of these prices you're really not going to beat anywhere else.

GOG's Halloween Sale is live now and runs until November 4.

